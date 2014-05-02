Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Reveal Trailer

#Call Of Duty #House of Cards #Video Games
05.02.14 4 years ago

After it leaked across the web yesterday, we got Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare‘s initial trailer ahead of the planned May 4 release. You can thank the Internet for that. And while this game figures to be a futuristic departure from the Modern Warfare, Ghosts and Black Ops lines, probably the most exciting aspect, at least initially, is the inclusion of Kevin Spacey as House Of Cards‘ Frank Underwood.

Scheduled for release on November 4, Sledgehammer Games has been developing Advanced Warfare for three years. The trailer obviously doesn’t promise anything different yet, just more of the same: addicting, high-tech and high-stakes action on land and in the air. Stay tuned for more.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Call Of Duty#House of Cards#Video Games
TAGScall of dutycall of duty: advanced warfareHOUSE OF CARDSKEVIN SPACEYvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP