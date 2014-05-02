Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Reveal Trailer

After it leaked across the web yesterday, we got Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare‘s initial trailer ahead of the planned May 4 release. You can thank the Internet for that. And while this game figures to be a futuristic departure from the Modern Warfare, Ghosts and Black Ops lines, probably the most exciting aspect, at least initially, is the inclusion of Kevin Spacey as House Of Cards‘ Frank Underwood.

Scheduled for release on November 4, Sledgehammer Games has been developing Advanced Warfare for three years. The trailer obviously doesn’t promise anything different yet, just more of the same: addicting, high-tech and high-stakes action on land and in the air. Stay tuned for more.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.