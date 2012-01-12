Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Blasting Out With Exclusive New Multiplayer Maps

Had enough yet? For those of us who haven’t gotten enough Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 yet (I’ve been watching too much of The Wire on HBOGo and still haven’t even come close to the Prestige level yet… not like I would Prestige down anyways), starting this month, the guys from Activision are going to be pumping us full of new multiplayer maps. Starting January 24 when the brand new maps – Piazza and Liberation – are released, it’ll start a cycle of nine months where gamers will have the chance to get new maps and releases every month.

The Modern Warfare 3 Content Season for Call of Duty Elite will include a broader variety than ever, with brand new multiplayer maps, Special Ops Missions, new game modes and more. And as promised, the Call of Duty Elite premium subscribers get the new content first, while the rest of the slackers will have to wait to purchase the additional content over XBox Live (For instance, regular gamers will be able to download these new maps two months after they are first released).

Both new maps look fantastic (pictures are on page two), although as I’ve written here before, I’m hoping we can get some more natural landscapes (I’m talking jungles, mountain ranges, places outside of civilization) as well. These two are war-torn Central Park and an Italian seaside village. Liberation is an open area ripe for long-range snipers (goody) and LMG fire. There are also mounted turrets on each end to keep everyone in line.

Piazza is the idyllic Italian getaway that seems at once both relaxing and relentless. There is going to be a ton of close-range combat throughout the tight corners and branching pathways, and with a huge vertical presence, strategy will play a big hand. To have any shot, more than likely you’ll have to find your way to higher ground.

Both maps look like they’ll be spectacular.

I was lucky enough to get hooked up with an Elite account so I’ll be giving you guys the latest whenever possible. As of now, there are plans for a second content drop in February and two more in March.

