Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Blasting Out With Exclusive New Multiplayer Maps

The Modern Warfare 3 Content Season for Call of Duty Elite will include a broader variety than ever, with brand new multiplayer maps, Special Ops Missions, new game modes and more. And as promised, the Call of Duty Elite premium subscribers get the new content first, while the rest of the slackers will have to wait to purchase the additional content over XBox Live (For instance, regular gamers will be able to download these new maps two months after they are first released).
Both new maps look fantastic (pictures are on page two), although as I’ve written here before, I’m hoping we can get some more natural landscapes (I’m talking jungles, mountain ranges, places outside of civilization) as well. These two are war-torn Central Park and an Italian seaside village. Liberation is an open area ripe for long-range snipers (goody) and LMG fire. There are also mounted turrets on each end to keep everyone in line.
Piazza is the idyllic Italian getaway that seems at once both relaxing and relentless. There is going to be a ton of close-range combat throughout the tight corners and branching pathways, and with a huge vertical presence, strategy will play a big hand. To have any shot, more than likely you’ll have to find your way to higher ground.
Both maps look like they’ll be spectacular.
I was lucky enough to get hooked up with an Elite account so I’ll be giving you guys the latest whenever possible. As of now, there are plans for a second content drop in February and two more in March.
*…hit page 2 for a photo gallery with some exclusive pictures…*
Nice write up Sean, im excited for sum new maps. Im with ya on the natural landscape maps, there needs to be more long sight lines ala “World at War”. All these close quarters tight knit maps need to go, keep the game balanced for people who like to snipe and utilize all weapons instead of the fast shooting smgs and fully auto ARs.
^^^ I know a lot of people didn’t like it but I LOVED World at War, more than anything just for all the natural environments and stuff and how most of the single player was like that as well. Agree with you on the balance part.
