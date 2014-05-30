Watch Cam’ron Hit The Court In The New Reebok Blacktop “Retaliate” Kicks

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.30.14 4 years ago
Earlier this month, we found out Reebok Classic was dropping another beauty, but this time the Reebok Classic Blacktop “Retaliate” would combine performance technology with the street vibe they were originally known for in the early 1990s. Watch Cam’ron hit the court to try them out.

The Reebok Blacktop collection promotes on-court technology with off-court style. Inspired by the incredibly popular original Blacktop collection, they’re built to meet the demand of any athlete without compromising their street ethos.

Cam’ron decided to try out these new sneakers at the West 4th Street Courts in New York City. Aside from being a rapper extraordinaire, Cam was also a basketball star during his high school days.

The Blacktop Retaliate will hit shelves at key retailers Jimmy Jazz, City Gear, Expressions, Shoe City and Reebok.com for $125 on June 1.

Click to see more pics of the kicks…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSCam'ronREEBOKReebok BlacktopReebok Blacktop RetaliateReebok Classic "Blacktop Collection"Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP