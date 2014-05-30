Watch Cam’ron Hit The Court In The New Reebok Blacktop “Retaliate” Kicks

Earlier this month, we found outwas dropping another beauty, but this time the Reebok Classic Blacktop “Retaliate” would combine performance technology with the street vibe they were originally known for in the early 1990s. Watchhit the court to try them out.

The Reebok Blacktop collection promotes on-court technology with off-court style. Inspired by the incredibly popular original Blacktop collection, they’re built to meet the demand of any athlete without compromising their street ethos.

Cam’ron decided to try out these new sneakers at the West 4th Street Courts in New York City. Aside from being a rapper extraordinaire, Cam was also a basketball star during his high school days.

The Blacktop Retaliate will hit shelves at key retailers Jimmy Jazz, City Gear, Expressions, Shoe City and Reebok.com for $125 on June 1.

