Can Jermaine O’Neal still be a force in the League?

After pulling off the Jermaine O’Neal trade before the deadline, the Miami Heat appeared to have filled their beyond-obvious need for a legit big man, landing a former 20-10-2 machine (who’s only 30 years old) who could help them down the playoff stretch and maybe even play a part in Miami winning a series. After all, it wasn’t that long ago when J.O. was arguably the best big man in the Eastern Conference, during his heyday with the Pacers.
But following yesterday’s blowout loss in Orlando — where J.O. and the rest of the Heat front line got destroyed by Dwight Howard to the tune of 32 points and 17 boards — the team doesn’t look any better off with their new center. Despite Dwyane Wade‘s career-high 50 points, the Heat still got blown out because they had no interior presence.
”I actually apologized to [Wade] at the end of the game — and I haven’t had to do that a lot,” O’Neal told the Miami Herald after his six-point, two-rebound effort.
Jermaine was also quoted in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel: “I told him, ‘My bad.’ He goes for 50 and we lose by 20. That’s why they brought me here is to score in the post, and I failed that test tonight.”
O’Neal has been up-and-down in his short stint with the Heat, averaging 12 points (51.6% FG) and 4.3 rebounds in three games. He grabbed only two rebounds in his debut against Minnesota, lowlighted by his getting dunked on by Mike Miller; not exactly the inside intimidation factor Miami was looking for. After a solid effort against the Sixers (17 pts, 10 rebs) on Saturday, O’Neal was again a non-factor yesterday.
Is Jermaine still a Top-15 center in the League? Off the top of my head, I would take Al Horford, Okafor, Ilgauskas, Nene, Yao, Camby, Bynum, Bogut, Al Jefferson, Tyson Chandler, Brook Lopez, David Lee, Dwight, Shaq, Oden and Okur over him without much thought. Then you have to consider guys like Kendrick Perkins, Andris Biedrins, Sam Dalembert and Joakim Noah, who aren’t as well-rounded as J.O., but at least do a couple things (i.e. rebound/block shots) pretty well and have younger/fresher legs. Throw in the fact that Jermaine is on the books for $22 million next year, and he becomes even less attractive.
Can Jermaine O’Neal still be a force in the NBA?
force? nope.
he’s barely even noticeable…
No,unless he holla at the HGH man.
Would have been better off getting a big from D-League and getting another good player for Shawn.
So wait… how many games has he played with the Heat and you’re already judging him? C’mon.
I would take JO over Okafor, over Chandler, over Brook Lopez, over Perkins, Noah, Dalembert but not Biedrins.
My point is JO is still good, and can score in the post better than I’d say 75% of the L. Dude gets his blocks, and WILL do well against the majority of players, Dwight is Dwight, who do you know that holds him???
Look, JO was having double-double’s almost 20 and 10 games, games where he swatted 6 shots or more, numerous games where he clearly made an impact on both ends. And this was all this year in Toronto.
He’s a smart dude, but its clear that there is a REAL learning curve going into Miami, Marion felt it and never really got it, JO is doing the same; the difference being JO’s game can probably fit in a lot better, given the time.
But, if I was Miami’s coach, I would treat JO much like the Suns do with Shaq, give him certain nights off, rest him on the 2nd of a back to back or pick one of the two for him to play. He can still have an impact, but its clear his body can’t take the full sched anymore.
i watched the miami game yesterday and jermaine was a disaster dwight was playing with him like he was a child
“and he becomes even less attractive”.
nice!
Force? Maybe a periodic force, but not a consistent one.
He had some beastly games playing in T.O. this season where his post moves and defense were a blast from the past.
However, he was also invisible / injured in too many games to consider him a real force.
It seems to me that Dwight Howard is going to pretty much do that to which ever team he’s playing against. The Heats problem wasn’t as much Jermaine O’Neals relatively poor game but the fact that nobody else on the Heat other Wade even showed up to play. The Heat couldn’t get any defensive stops inside or outside. The Magic hit almost 20 three pointers. Wilt Chmaberlain in his prime couldn’t do anything to stop a team who was that hot from the arc.
I don’t think the Heat are worse due to the Marion/O’Neal trade but I don’t think they’re any better either.
I think you forgot Chris Kaman as well. No I said it before the trade, during the trade and after the trade, Jermaine O’neal brings nothing to the Heat, he’s done, stick a fork in him… he might as well retire.
we don’t really need him to be a “force” what he’s done so far yesterday not withstanding is what we need from him. So he struggled against the best center in the league right now what do you expect?
no
Bierdins is MUCH better,he’ll be an allstar someday,when he won’t play for nelly anymore
Produce? Yes. Force? No.
Like Scott said, treat him like the Suns do Shaq to get the most out of him. Draft a center this year and let JO mentor him, thats the best way to utilize him and his contract.
Jermaine was a force about 4 yrs ago, when he was at a 100%. Now injuries have messed his career up, don’t get me wrong I like the dude, but 6 and 2 yesterday come on.
The only good thing JO ever did for the Pacers:
[www.youtube.com]
(just a hair over a minute into the clip)
LIGHTS OUT, SON!
What Kush said is probably their best bet. JO does have a very good understanding of the game, and I would put money on the fact that he could definitely mentor a young C or PF.
I like the idea of him as a mentor of sorts as well. But that would be assuming they could get a young PF or C with definite potential. Plus if you want to compare him to Shaq, we all counted him out but he is enjoying a resurgence averaging 17 and 9 this season. I don’t see that in the future for Jermaine, and that’s what he would need to do to even serve as an effective mentor, because the Heat need an inside presence now.
To answer the question it’s a simple YES.
Is he the force he was when he made hey in his heyday?
HELL NO.
But I’m sure he can still make some mean hey on an unsuspecting 5’9 ish-faced, forgot-you-live-in-the-real-world-where-real-ish-happens LOSER.
Playing Dwight Howard at the moment is almost like playing Shaq in his prime. Doesn’t matter who you are, you’re getting the business.
JO has clearly lost effectiveness, but he can still have some great games, which is all the Heat need from time to time. He doesn’t NEED to be a force.
By 20-10-2, do you mean, 20 points, 10 boards, twice a season?
He’s done.
Marginal contributor at best.
He’s only 30 too
Damn people, the dude did have 9 blocks one game this year!
I’m not a JO fan but his rotting corpse is still better than putting Magloire and whoever else the Heat have on the floor. And so what if he gets $20MM next year? It’s an expiring contract.. not like the Heat are winning anything next year anyway.
Marginal is a gross exaggeration. He can still contribute, but he’s not the force he once was. JO can still up huge numbers, which is far from marginal.
Jeez, I still remember when this guy was fresh off of high school. And now he’s playing on creaky knees? Has it really been that long?
Damn shame what’s happenin with the injuries this season. Robbed us of Gil, TMac, Boozer, Bynum, Bogut, Kaman, Baron, Ellis, Chandler, Brand, Jefferson, Redd, Oden….again, O’Neal….all the time
The problem with dudes like Oden and O’Neal is that they have those sprained an ankle gettin out of bed injuries. You always hear about those dudes hurt durin downtime. At least I saw Kobe crushin Bynum’s knee,and everybody goes out you get your sticks hit like that, but O’Neal? He’s done as far as consistent production. he’ll have his flashback and get you 24 and 12 with 3 blocks but fewer times between games…
still a decent player and can still start…but not at 20+ million….
JO needs to read this article and all the people ripping on him. Then he needs to get angry, man-up, and go out and play like he can.
This bitch has been tanking ever since he signed his big deal. Force? He couldn’t even hack it in Toronto. He’s shit now, but wait until next year…when he’s with Memphis.
no love for troy murphy? he is 5th in rebounds and the man can shoot the 3’s…he’s certainly got better numbers than some other centres out there…
Injuries are what sapped his game. He may never be an All-Star again, but he’s still useful.
No I don’t think he can unless that force is the sound of him getting dunk on this whole season(check out dunk by tyrus thomas on JO looked like he got k.o.’d or something I think he’s pretty much done the only think keeping him in the league is “Jermaine Oneal 4 time allstar and he’s 6’11 – 7’0 tall” and that’s it in a season or two he’s gonna retire no doubt.