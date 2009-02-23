Can Jermaine O’Neal still be a force in the League?

After pulling off the Jermaine O’Neal trade before the deadline, the Miami Heat appeared to have filled their beyond-obvious need for a legit big man, landing a former 20-10-2 machine (who’s only 30 years old) who could help them down the playoff stretch and maybe even play a part in Miami winning a series. After all, it wasn’t that long ago when J.O. was arguably the best big man in the Eastern Conference, during his heyday with the Pacers.

But following yesterday’s blowout loss in Orlando — where J.O. and the rest of the Heat front line got destroyed by Dwight Howard to the tune of 32 points and 17 boards — the team doesn’t look any better off with their new center. Despite Dwyane Wade‘s career-high 50 points, the Heat still got blown out because they had no interior presence.

”I actually apologized to [Wade] at the end of the game — and I haven’t had to do that a lot,” O’Neal told the Miami Herald after his six-point, two-rebound effort.

Jermaine was also quoted in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel: “I told him, ‘My bad.’ He goes for 50 and we lose by 20. That’s why they brought me here is to score in the post, and I failed that test tonight.”

O’Neal has been up-and-down in his short stint with the Heat, averaging 12 points (51.6% FG) and 4.3 rebounds in three games. He grabbed only two rebounds in his debut against Minnesota, lowlighted by his getting dunked on by Mike Miller; not exactly the inside intimidation factor Miami was looking for. After a solid effort against the Sixers (17 pts, 10 rebs) on Saturday, O’Neal was again a non-factor yesterday.

Is Jermaine still a Top-15 center in the League? Off the top of my head, I would take Al Horford, Okafor, Ilgauskas, Nene, Yao, Camby, Bynum, Bogut, Al Jefferson, Tyson Chandler, Brook Lopez, David Lee, Dwight, Shaq, Oden and Okur over him without much thought. Then you have to consider guys like Kendrick Perkins, Andris Biedrins, Sam Dalembert and Joakim Noah, who aren’t as well-rounded as J.O., but at least do a couple things (i.e. rebound/block shots) pretty well and have younger/fresher legs. Throw in the fact that Jermaine is on the books for $22 million next year, and he becomes even less attractive.

Can Jermaine O’Neal still be a force in the NBA?