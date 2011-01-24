Can You Dunk Like Will Bynum? Prove It.

The majority of NBA players can dunk, but somehow few can throw it down like Will Bynum. As you probably already know, the six-foot Pistons guard is one of the most powerful and explosive dunkers in the League, and now he’s challenging you to throw it down for more than bragging rights.
No dunk is off limits. Think power, passion, creativity and energy. Once you’ve filmed it, submit your videos to Above The Rim‘s Facebook page, and tell your friends to check it out. If you’re the winner, you’ll receive a prize package that includes a 42-inch flat panel TV, a Nintendo Wii and a copy of EA Sports’ NBA JAM.
What do you think you can win with?
Man ,I will jump OVER Will Byum…..if he is lying prone on the ground,not moving……
Nothing special about him…
One of the more underrated guards in the league. Love this guy. His crossover is meannnnnnnnn. To bad 50 cent makes more money therefore he has to start. LOL. Ben G & Charlie need new homes as well…… Damn Darko. LOLOLOLOL.
I get the feeling TeamFlightBrothers can just post a random video in the contest and win everything….
@ Marci – I concur………….NOT!!!!!!! dude is sick, YouTube him then holla back
ho hum, last time i checked dunking explosively didnt win championships. the dude hasnt even won any individual accolade and then it comes down to this self aggrandizement/propaganda. it just has self-absorbed written all over it.