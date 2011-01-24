Can You Dunk Like Will Bynum? Prove It.

01.24.11 8 years ago 6 Comments

The majority of NBA players can dunk, but somehow few can throw it down like Will Bynum. As you probably already know, the six-foot Pistons guard is one of the most powerful and explosive dunkers in the League, and now he’s challenging you to throw it down for more than bragging rights.

No dunk is off limits. Think power, passion, creativity and energy. Once you’ve filmed it, submit your videos to Above The Rim‘s Facebook page, and tell your friends to check it out. If you’re the winner, you’ll receive a prize package that includes a 42-inch flat panel TV, a Nintendo Wii and a copy of EA Sports’ NBA JAM.

What do you think you can win with?

