Candace Parker’s Latest Adidas PE Pays Tribute To Pat Summitt’s Influence At Tennessee

10.10.18 2 hours ago

Whether it’s written on them or not, every pair of shoes tells a story. When you’re a professional basketball player, you’re allowed to share your story on the shoes that other people end up wearing. It’s a powerful thing, and more and more athletes are using their signature shoes to give people insight into what they care about and their career goals.

Candace Parker is taking that opportunity to share something she learned from legendary Tennessee Volunteers basketball coach Pat Summitt, words she carries with her on her arm every day. Her third PE, the Candace Parker Pro Bounce PE, was announced last week and pays tribute to Summitt, who coached Parker for three seasons in Knoxville.

Described by the Sparks star as a true women’s basketball shoe, it features an orange and white colorway reminiscent of Tennessee’s school colors and a design centered around Parker’s favorite quote from her longtime coach: “Left Foot, Right Foot, Breathe.” Parker has the quote tattooed on her arm, and said it was important that adidas help her pay tribute to Summitt, who passed away in 2016.

