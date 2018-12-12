Getty Image

Candace Parker is among the best players in the WNBA, coming off a sixth All-Star season in her 11th season in the league last year. Parker also covers the NBA with NBA TV as the newest member of their Players Only broadcasts.

Parker was recently announced as one of six members of the Asterisk Collective, an initiative from Foot Locker and adidas that includes Patrick Mahomes, Donovan Mitchell, and Kid Cudi. Through the initiative, Parker will launch a speaker series to encourage young women to fight for equality and have an impact in the community.

We recently spoke with Parker through Foot Locker about her thoughts on the state of Los Angeles’ two NBA teams, her work on Players Only, the Sparks hiring Derek Fisher, working with Kobe on post moves and footwork, the Asterisk Collective, and the importance in including women in the basketball sneaker conversation.

The Lakers are starting to come around and rattle off a nice streak of late. How have you felt the young Lakers have adapted to playing with LeBron now that we’re over a quarter of the way into the season?

LeBron is such a force, so at the start of the season, everyone needed to take the time to figure out their roles. Now, you’re seeing the team get into a rhythm, especially with players like Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram really stepping up and carving out their own spots.