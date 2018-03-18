Vols Legend Candace Parker Was On An Emotional Rollercoaster In Tennessee’s Loss To Loyola-Chicago

#NCAA Tournament
03.17.18 1 hour ago

TNT

Candace Parker is one of the greatest women’s basketball players in history, both as a WNBA star for the L.A. Sparks and from her time with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Parker is doing studio work with Turner and CBS during the NCAA Tournament this year, and while on-camera she acts as a mostly objective observer of the games and providing analysis, she still is a Vol at heart who bleeds orange. So, when Tennessee found itself in a dogfight late against Loyola-Chicago with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line, Parker went on a rollercoaster ride of emotions in the studio during what was ultimately a stunning loss in the final seconds.

Luckily for us, the Turner cameras were rolling on Parker as she watched her Vols charge back to take a one-point lead with under 20 seconds to play, talking smack to Brendan Haywood next to her, and then watching her double over in agony as the Ramblers hit a jumper to take the lead and the Vols’ game-winning attempt rattled out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSNCAA TournamentTENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP