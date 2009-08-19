Can’t We All Just Get Along (without Twitter)?

Welcome to the (so far) most Twitter-infected edition of Smack ever written. We begin with Nate Robinson, who was arrested yesterday in NYC for driving on a suspended license, and broke the news himself — on Twitter. Nate actually tweeted while he was being pulled over (if only this kind of technology existed when Rodney King got popped in ’91), and what started with his windows being too tinted turned into a revelation that his license had been suspended for an unpaid ticket he says he didn’t know about. Granted, this is a very minor legal matter, but it’s also horrible timing for Nate when he’s still technically unemployed … One of the League’s other high-profile jobless guys, Allen Iverson, took his free agency news to the Twitter crowd. Iverson wrote that he’s waiting for the Bobcats, Heat and/or Knicks to make an offer, and promised he’d be looking like his mid-90s self whenever he gets back on the court. On paper — and we’ve said this about 13 million times in the office — New York makes the most sense. They can ink A.I. to a one-year deal and not worry about ruining their chances with LeBron/D-Wade/Bosh next summer; Iverson can start at PG while Chris Duhon moves to the bench, or he can start at two-guard, so you don’t have to worry about any chemistry problems; A.I. gets a chance to prove himself going into next summer’s free agency period; and New York gets to sell an assload of jerseys and tickets. What’s the problem here? … Miami would be a good fit for Iverson since they could use another scorer, but Pat Riley has also made it clear he’s riding with Mario Chalmers as the starting PG, so there’s a high probability we see a repeat of the Detroit disaster with Chalmers playing the role of Rodney Stuckey … (Serious question: What is Chalmers’ ceiling? Will he ever be an All-Star? Is he closer to a Derek Fisher or a Jameer Nelson?) … The Bobcats could also use a scorer in the backcourt and a go-to guy like A.I. who can close out games in crunch time. Not to mention they could definitely use a shot in the arm with ticket sales, merchandise and national TV appearances. Unless Gerald Henderson is being penciled in to start at the two, we don’t see anyone standing in A.I.’s way of starting, and Larry Brown has said he’s open to working with Iverson again … Of course, the basketball world’s clown prince of Twitter, YouTube and all that is the Internet, Mr. Stephon Marbury, couldn’t go a day without being heard from. After reports surfaced that the Wizards may be interested in actually signing Steph, then Brendan Haywood went on the radio sounding like a 7-foot Beanie Sigel going after Kanye (“He’s on YouTube crying with no shirt on for no reason, sweating while his boy’s rubbing his shoulders. What’s that about? That’s like gay porn.”), Marbury responded on Twitter: “Topic Brendon Haywood. GoD bless brother. You can’t run forever. Now you guys can have at it.” … And that wasn’t even Steph’s weirdest tweet of the day: “I’m want to buy a team. What part don’t you get. I’m done running for someone else. I want to run for myself. Is that wrong.” Now, we know Steph has actually done well with his NBA money, but even if he had enough to buy a team, can you even imagine somebody going into negotiations with him? Maybe Steph should start with a barnstorming playground squad just to prove himself and we’ll go from there … In non-Twitter-related news, White Chocolate Jason Williams‘s comeback audition tour took him to Orlando, where he got decent reviews after working out for the Magic. The team has an extra roster spot, and right now it’s just Anthony Johnson behind Jameer. This could be a good spot for J-Will … Last night we posted the first commercial starring Brandon Jennings since he’s officially made it to the League. Check it out and let us know what you think. We’re feeling it … So Brett Favre is back in the NFL. At least this gives the people in Minnesota something to talk about and forget about Ricky Rubio for a while, but unfortunately it means we’ll have to boycott ESPN until it’s no longer the 24-hour Favre network. We haven’t seen so much waffling since we ran into Jerome James at the Rio breakfast buffet during All-Star ’07 in Vegas … We’re out like staying retired …
Lmao at the waffling comment haha
I can’t stand Favre. The defense player that knocks Favre into retirement, I will cheer for him for the rest of my life. Explain to me why Favre is so great, MOFO only won Superbowl! And MOFO isn’t even the greatest at his position. Young, Aikman, Brady, Elway, and the greatest of them all, Joe Montana!
To come back and play for the Vikings too, Green Bay will boo him relentlessly! Farve just pulled a Judas!
Come on, Marby, let’s go party… Come on, Marby, let’s go party…
^ Sounds like someone wants his shoulders rubbed and some sort of vaseline/throat remedy.
Maybe Brett should stay retired, but can’t anybody understand where he’s coming from? I hate the 24 hour Favre coverage as much as the Dime writers, but think about what he’s doing for just a second (Brett that is) and see if you can’t respect his decision a little bit.
A couple years ago, Brett thought he had enough, he decided to retire only to “get the feeling” again and want to come back. The Packers, his team, didn’t want him anymore. They had a young QB they wanted to hand the reigns to, and even offered to pay Brett money to stay off the field. Are any of you guys competitors? I don’t know about you, but if I wanted to play, that “pay off” would drive me even more. And that’s what happened with Brett. In fact, he wanted to play on a team that went up against the Pack twice a year. Why? Because he’s a competitor, that’s why. And F the team that doesn’t want me… That has to be what he thought.
But he got dealt to the Jets, and instead of not playing at all, he went and gave it a shot. He F’d his shoulder half way through a year that was going pretty damn well if I remember correctly. His play fell off. Everyone called his year a bust. Was it? No playoffs, but the Jets played pretty well under a healthy old Favre until late.
Then he retired again, kind of a joke, I’ll give you that, but it was really just the best way he knew of trying to get on the team he wanted to be on all along. The Packers wanted nothing to do with the future hall of famer, but they really didn’t want him in Minnesota. So what does that make a competitor want to do? I know it would make me want to go to ‘Sota and then every time I played the Packers I’d do everything in my power to kick some ace.
So, Brett still wants to play football. He should retire, sure, but he still wants to play. It’s not like time is on his side, and any great player should get to play as long as he wants, because he gave plenty of entertainment to all of us when he was in his prime. Now he gets to play the team that tried to pay him off, the team that turned the page on their franchise QB… And he gets to do it twice.
Is the whole media circus a gongshow? You bet, but Brett’s just a competitor, probably more than most, and it makes a little sense to me that he’d want to show his old team what they’re missing.
But maybe I’m crazy…
Also, when does Brendan freaking Haywood get to say anything? Talk about a waste of height and ability. Marbury’s career may be over, but his worst days were better than Brendan’s birthdays.
Luckylester–hilarious, funny cause it’s so true.
Farve has been pulling this “retirement” schtick for 5 years now…just play until the wheels fall off like GP and Pat Ewing. Shit, I think Rickey Henderson is still rolling around in the Minors just because he loves baseball so much. Hell yeah Brett should play, but dammit, I don’t need to here about his every thought all summer. It’s not like he’s Lebron ;>
Anyway, Farve is better than Aikman, Young, but never put it all together to take out Montana. He’s a bigger numbers guy than Brady, but I think history is gonna side with Tom there. And with Elway he’s even. At least Brett one a Super Bowl without needing a Terrel Davis-type talent to seal the deal…..
Reports out of Heat summer camp say that Chalmers has vastly improved. He had an impressive rookie season for a second round pick. He’s probably a 14ppg 6apg 3spg 40% on 3’s kinda guy, which is what you need riding next to Wade.
Speaking of Rodney King, did anyone else see this ish yet?
[www.thesun.co.uk]
DerryL Jenkins needs to get paid, and a bunch of cops need some prison time.
Chalmers – 14 ptos, 7 assist, 3 stills, 40% 3pt shooter, lock down defender.
Not enough for All-Star status but excellent next to Wade.
Cheers for that recap lester, over here in Oz haven’t really heard much about the farve saga and dime had referred to it a fair few times so it’s good to be in the know.
“if only this kind of technology existed when Rodney King got popped in ’91″…lol I just pictured the whole thing…anyway I’m starting to get the feeling that most people including these NBA players are just ready to do whatever just for a Tweet.
If Chalmers becomes to Wade what Fisher is/was to Kobe, that’s enough for me. And when you look closely Chalmers seems more complete than Fisher. Time will tell.
The only bad thing about Brett coming back is that circus surrounding it. It’s over-hyped. Other than that if the man wants to play in a wheelchair just let him. And one last thing Dan Marino has to be in the conversation of great QBs.
in relation to farve – i have not see that much coverage of a pro athlete on one media source! oh except for dime with lebron… hehehehe, just playin’ dime! whole lotta love for ya!
Excellent Smack today for the offseason. Think I might read it 2 or 3 times.
The Haywood guy is funny from LeBron to Steph (Which was disturbing and gay pornish to me too). Need this guy to talk more.
Lol was Steph taking the High road…pun intended.
A.I. to NY will be a beautiful thing. Will most def. be an interesting squad to watch regardless of how they do, with just the dynamics and make-up of the team.
Here is hoping to Farve playing forever and us never having to hear about him retiring again. Just always and in some form or fashion keep him on the team. Let him be like a 70 year old water boy and 80 year old equipment manager. He will probably still be getting the lime-light from ESPN.
Windows tinted to dark? Wow they still enforcing that?
how about an article with the top ten players with their twitter usernames. That would be cool
I’m pretty sure Rodney King’s twitter would have said something like “High as hell on dust. Gonna see how many times I can be tasered while fighting the cops before they beat me”
Oh I mean Rodney King was innocent and didn’t deserve it… that’s what I’m supposed to say in this PC world right?
Dull smack today. I knew all of this information from rotoworld 12 hours ago. But thanks for the fresh info.
How about a fantasy article? You can steal all of that info from rotoworld too.
Chalmers would do well for himself if he had a career as good as Derek Fisher.
Really starting to feel quite sorry for A.I. at this stage. His fall from grace is starting to look like Steve Francis’s.
BTW, was watching NBA TV Europe yesterday, and they showed the 1996 All-Star Game. There was a monster DUNK that Shaq posted on David Robinson!!! Robinson was actually scrambling up to the second row on all fours!!! Wonder how come I never did see that poster!
@John #11
“steals”
B. FAVRE AINT NOTHIN BUT A CORNFED DIVA!!!!!
Joke of the day!
What’s the difference between Brendan Haywood and Kwame Brown?
Answer: an inch
@6: Yeah that’s a great point. I think everyone would accept it, if he just weren’t covered so much on ESPN.
I am one of the people that does NOT regret Jordan’s comeback with the Wizards. I wish I were old enough at the time to appreciate it more. Just because people say “don’t ruin your legacy, just retire” doesn’t mean you should.
The same competitiveness that makes Favres, Jordans come back for more is what drove them to Hall of Fame status in the first place.
‘The same competitiveness that makes Favres, Jordans come back for more is what drove them to Hall of Fame status in the first place.”
Exactamundo..
I agree Favre’s retirement is like watching a daytime TV soap opera. The main character gets written off just to bring him back from the dead a couple episodes later. Dude is gonna have to be banned by the commissioner before he wants to stop playing. The Favre fan in me is happy to see him keep playing. On the flip side, its like he committed treason against the Packers by going to a division rival.
Chalmers is as good as Duhon. He’s not a starter and not a PG. Miami would best suit Iverson because it gives him a chance to play and win. NY would do nothing for him except hype and sell jerseys. I’d prefer Tinsley for Miami and Charlotte for A.I. The promblem with Chalmers and the Heat guards aside from Wade. They don’t give the team easy oppurtunities. I would even like Sessions or Kirk Hinrich. Chalmers was also the reason they lost a lot of close games last year & why Wade like B.Roy(S.Blake) have the ball in their hand down the whole stretch and somtimes 4th qtrs. Chalmers can’t dribble can’t pass. He just has decent height, plays the passing lane and made a great shot in college damn. Has nothing on Sheron Collins. Marcus Williams would have been ideal for this team as he would blossom Beasley. That’s the key making the team more productive. If Wade doesn’t get real help he’ll drive himself to retirment. Great or good teams have an all-star and a star and good role players. I’d also like to see Flip Murray come to the Heat. Tinsley Wade Beasley Boozer Bosh. RINGSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS. Dwyane RING Wade. The Truth Closer to Mike than you think and a little behind the Mamba-Cold. If Wade gets a second ring before Bron. Is he still not considered better than him. If Lebron doesn’t win this year. What’s the excuse. LOL.
Best for AI to sign with Heat, although the Knicks would be interesting too. I don’t know why more teams are not in the mix to get AI, it is really crazy to me.
@17 – hilarious. Bet dat n*gga was high denna MOFO, talkin shit to da coppers. Still a ruthless and unjust beating, but somewhat funny. That would be a perfect Dave Chapelle skit.
LOL!
Ha, ha…when I seen Jerome during all star weekend in vegas he was with Nate at the palms.
Help me out.
Famous Sports moments that would have been interesting to read on Twitter.
Magic Johnson – upon learning he had the HIV virus – “My wife is not going to like this!”
Shawn Kemp – “Changing my nickname from “Reign Man” to “Super Sperm”
Mike Tyson – After the fight where he bit Evander’s ear – “It tasted like honey glazed grill chicken with jalapenos”
Mike Vick – Before all the drama “Listening to DMX “Where my dawgs at Arff Arff!”
Phelps – Before he took a hit “Bout to try and break another worlds record, and it ain’t swimming”
Kobe before that infamous night – “Colorado here I cum!”
John Amaechi – “I got 6 fouls to get physical with another player, I love this game”
Here is tomorrow’s Smack:
Mike Dunleavy 08/19 12:11 AM
He’s Back! Maybe?
Bob Johnson 08/19 9:57 AM
He’s selling Bobcats. But what about the G.O.A.T… (slurping sounds understood)
AI 08/19 ll:57 AM
He twitters too! Twitter twitter tweet! Nate Robinson comment. Slurping of LBJ
And I’m done… post the story now. That’ll be an early smack!
This guy above me is an “interesting” cat. I wonder why he comes here and reads shit if he thinks he can get it somewhere else? Thanks for letting us know, guy, everyone else obviously still likes this site. Maybe it’s the way they write it. Just get the hell off the site, and stop writing shit. Thanks.
its funny how dime proclaimed ESPN the 24/7 Brett Favre network, when the past few weeks everybody (including me) was considering the media a 24/7 Lebron show. Ironic…
Donnie Walsh has gotta sign Allen Iverson, AI in Manhattan would only benefit the league, hopefully a team picks him up
@ post 24 – that is the most unfunny shit I ever read.
You’re answer, if you wanted it to be funny, should have been “a bra size”
@ Gee – post 32
Shawn Kemp – “Changing my nickname from “Reign Man” to “Rain Mans”