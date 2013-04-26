We Reminisce: Cappie Pondexter Gives Sebastian Telfair Buckets

This popped into our heads today and we felt the need to re-visit the time WNBA star Cappie Pondexter gave buckets to Sebastian Telfair.

In the summer of 2011, the two were in a pickup game in Las Vegas. As the game wound down, the two of them started going at each other. You can see as the battle heats up and starts going back and forth, Telfair starts to get serious about things … but Cappie still basically gets whatever shot she wants. At one point on her third basket, she even give Bassy the “Mouse in the House” back-down treatment!:

