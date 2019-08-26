The Nets And Caris LeVert Agreed To A $52.5 Million Extension On His 25th Birthday

Associate Editor
08.25.19

Getty Image

If all goes right for the Brooklyn Nets, the team won’t have to turn to free agency or the trade market to get a third star alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. That’s because the team is awfully high on the future of Caris LeVert, and on Sunday night, the team celebrated his 25th birthday by making a gigantic investment in the young guard.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets and LeVert came to terms on a three-year contract extension worth $52.5 million, one that will begin during the 2020-21 campaign.

LeVert then confirmed the news with a video on his Twitter account, one in which he said that Brooklyn is “where I’ve always wanted to be.”

Around The Web

TAGSBROOKLYN NETSCaris LeVert
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.20.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.20.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP