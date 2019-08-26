The Nets And Caris LeVert Agreed To A $52.5 Million Extension On His 25th Birthday

Getty Image

If all goes right for the Brooklyn Nets, the team won’t have to turn to free agency or the trade market to get a third star alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. That’s because the team is awfully high on the future of Caris LeVert, and on Sunday night, the team celebrated his 25th birthday by making a gigantic investment in the young guard.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets and LeVert came to terms on a three-year contract extension worth $52.5 million, one that will begin during the 2020-21 campaign.

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. LeVert turns 25 today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2019

LeVert is eligible for his rookie extension as a member of the NBA’s draft class of 2016. His new deal will begin with the 2020-'21 season. https://t.co/JN3m1lkbLK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2019

LeVert then confirmed the news with a video on his Twitter account, one in which he said that Brooklyn is “where I’ve always wanted to be.”