NBA Players Offered Thoughts And Prayers To Caris LeVert After His Scary Leg Injury

11.12.18 40 mins ago

Getty Image

Caris LeVert appeared headed to a breakout season this year with the Brooklyn Nets, as the third year forward entered Monday night’s game against the Timberwolves averaging 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

LeVert was the Nets leading scorer and seemed like the brightest spot of the season for Brooklyn, as they continue their rebuild and evaluate their talent to see who they can build around as they add more pieces and assets. The Michigan product appears to be that caliber of player, but on Monday in Minnesota he went down with a gruesome right leg injury.

LeVert had to be carted off of the floor as his teammates and Wolves players huddled around to offer prayers for LeVert in what will undoubtedly be a lengthy recovery process. They were joined by players from around the league that either saw the injury live or found out about it as news spread across social media of the scary nature of his injury.

Jeremy Lin played with LeVert in Brooklyn last season and cited the young forward’s work ethic and sent him best wishes in recovering from the injury — something Lin knows about after a season-ending knee injury a year ago.

Around The Web

TAGSBROOKLYN NETSCaris LeVert

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 9 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP