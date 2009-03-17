Carl Landry Shot In the Leg

After playing a big part in the Rockets’ win over New Orleans last night with stellar 12-point, 6-board game, Carl Landry returned home to Houston, and then went out on a drive. At 4:20 AM, he got into what would normally be considered a minor fender bender, but when he got out to inspect the damage, the other car drove off and fired two shots at him.
It’s horrible that Landry is a victim of senseless violence. But this episode serves to show more than the vulnerability of professional athletes. It also shows that Landry isn’t a regular dude.
At some point you have think about the implications for the Rockets — a bullet? That can not be good for your basketball game. Where could it go in your leg where it wouldn’t cause serious damage? How long is he going to be out? A year? A month? What kind of surgery does he need? Try this: A week. And no surgery. Team officials tell the Houston Chronicle he’ll be out one to two weeks. Dwight Howard, dunking is cool and all, but kindly hand your superman cape to Mr. Landry.
Again, this is a sobering reminder of what happens in the real world. But – without being insensitive – it also offers a reminder of the lesson of the Christian Peter Hour. To refresh your memory, Christian Peter was a defensive end who played for Nebraska, and later for the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears. He was arrested like 23 times (slight exaggeration) during his short period in the public eye, and every single time he was arrested between 4 AM and 6 AM. That impressive string of work earned him a place in sports immortality – the two-hour stretch in which absolutely nothing good will happen if you’re still out – now bears his name. Whether you’re a professional athlete or some regular dude, and you’re still out between 4 AM and 6 AM, do yourself a favor – think of Christian Peter and get your ass home as soon as possible.
Carl Landry is a Decepticon, humans just cant kill him.
what a monster
he needz a nickname…………..bulletproof??
yea seriously.. what need is there to be out at 4/5 in the morning (regularly)??
When I read this story earlier…all I could think about was Carl last season playing with no front tooth. And having a damn good game. :p
Carl Landry is once again…this season’s winner of the “Charles Oakley BadMuthaFucka Award”.
ohh we know what he was doing at 4:20. Also it depends who is at fault here, when someone scratches my candy paint im blasting.
carl “kevlar” landry
So does this mean the guy didn’t have insurance?
It’s reported that when he was shot, he waited for the police at the local Denny’s. They took him to the hospital AFTER he finished his Grand Slam Breakfast.
Why did it take you guys so long to post this note?
Didn’t Chris Rock have a joke about 4AM or something?
I wonder what part of Houston he lives in. You’d think he’d be in a nicer part of town.
i’m sure by fast food, he meant prostitutes and by fender bender, he meant a run-in with the pimp. Getting shot by a pimp is no joke, this is one bad mutha.
Life nowadays is a mess…People get shot everyday and don’t get the coverage this guy gets…Lets not forget to think and pray that every1 else who is innocent and a victim of a random shooting is able to live a normal life not in fear of the future due to past aggression…Don’t be scared to Live Your Life (“Boddy Approved”)
He wasn’t shot at 4:20, the cops were called at 4:20. He was shot at 2:30 am, and the team’s plane didn’t land till 12:30. It’s not like he was out late at night cruising…
gerard, the team plane landed closer to 12 from what i read, and while 2:30 is about right, the report i read said he WENT HOME THEN WENT OUT to get something to eat. i have talked to a few people this evening and found out landry lives in a part of town called midtown. this is about 5 minutes northwest of down town. he was shot about 5 minutes SOUTHWEST of down town. he lives about 2 minutes from the westheimer area which has MANY places to eat open all night, not counting the many fast food places closer to home. he went to this part of town (off leeland) which is known for its drugs, gangs, and prostitutes. to get there he would have had to 1) pass the westheimer area, 2) travel north east then turn south taking more then 15-20 minutes. so either he went down there for the chicken and waffles that open around 5-6 am or he went down there for some ass.
the other thing, while he was shot in the leg, as i understand it, the shot was more of a “graze” and didnt actually pierce his leg. he also supposedly ran from house to house looking for help and 3 shots where fired.
(a lot of this comes from a jiu jitsu student of mine who is an instructor for the HPD)
First himself and now this!When is Plaxico Burress going to stop?When Dick Cheney gets involved?
rangerjohn PI is on the case!
hell yeah.
4:20 AM? Landry is out with George Kush! lol
rangerjohn – i actually live near midtown houston. westheimer, and all its eating places, aren’t really close to midtown as you are suggesting. i felt the need to correct you – pls don’t take any offense. and plz be a little bit more responsible with your assertions.
Westheimer Rd? That stretches pretty far, from SW downtown to the toll.
fatty, the internet tough guy, is in the house!
Been hit with a few shells but I don’t walk wit a limp (I’m alright) – 50 Cent.
He is ok thank GOD.
Players have to think and be more careful.
rangerjohn says anything to slander a rival
sacto and clutch city are not rivals….
To RangerJohn-u may want to check your facts. This happened blocks from his current residence (on Leeland).
Turns out it was a mere two blocks from his midtown condo …
[cosmos.bcst.yahoo.com]
As my Grandma (R*I*P) would say “nothing out @ that time of night, except Pimps & Ho’s”
Get Well, C.L. Smooth
@rangerjohn
houston’s midtown is actually directly below or south of downtown. that area northwest of downtown you’re talking about (by the galleria) is actually called uptown or the galleria area. Also Leeland is about 10 blocks from downtown, and he lives in a town home on Leeland, an area that is being bought out and renovated with luxury town homes.
lmao
i work and live in the area, i have built several hundred town homes in the uptown, midtown, and down town areas. i am pour a slab for a new town home tomorrow at 9 am less then 1 mile from leeland on texas ave. i hate to tell you but westheimer goes RIGHT THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF MIDTOWN.
( [www.houstonmidtown.com] )
this is nowhere near the gallaria (also known as THE GALARIA AREA) leeland is not 10 blocks from down town, it rights right in the middle of down town. there are very little construction on leeland or any streets even close to leeland (again this is my business). and those “luxurious” townhomes average about 300k and the most expensive one i have ever seen in the area is about 600k. companies like lovett homes, intown homes, perry homes, waterhill and so on. (i have or do work with all of these builders and others in the area.)
this area is NOT south of down town, west yes, northwest is borderline. then you get into uptown, heights, and so on.
now ontop of that, this was reported in 3100 block of leeland (google maps anyone?) this are a is very “industrial” with a lot of chinese warehouses and things. if you follow the map leeland turns into telephone road which is known for its prostitution and drugs, sex clubs and all that sort of thing. (it is also known for the largest harley dealership in town.) there are ZERO restaurants in that area only some fast food. now living in midtown, he would have access to more then enough fast food (corner of westheimer and montrose has taco cabana and a mcdonalds and jack in the box close buy plus nico nico ,greek food, i believe is open pretty late)
he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and his story doesnt add up.
No Ranger the story adds up.What the hell do u want?It aint always a bombshell story behind shit.He wasnt getting steroids on a late night run.Maybe a lil trim.But if somethings wrong with that to u its a lot more shit going on with u then I thought.
@:
March 17th, 2009 at 10:02 pm
Ric Hardwood says:
4:20 AM? Landry is out with George Kush! lol”
The Time had me laughing too. But seriously though, it wasn’t no fender bender, I thought we were on our way to the weed spot when I told I need to hit a ATM, all of sudden he pulls up on da strip yelling ‘if Carl Landry is going to have beat a bitch?’ cuz she only gave him like $50. Then he made the hoe thank me after i convinced him to let her go this time. He got shot at cuz one of the John’s didnt pay one of his hoes and he went chasing the car on foot. Carl Landry is a bad muthafucka, man, he even shot me in the leg afterwards cuz he didn’t believe my Hallmark card was sincere.
ranger, too much sun is bad for you.
westheimer doesnt run through midtown, Elgin does.
He lives on Leeland, how is being in the montrose area (montrose/westheimer) closer to his house than being on his street? If anything it wouldve been worse if he’d been in the area you suggested because then ppl wouldve thought he was looking for some male companionship at that hour.
Leeland does go through downtown but 3100 leeland is not in downtown, its on the other side of 59 just outside of downtown. A lot of that chinese warehouse area is getting bought out, google 3100 leeland and click on street view and take a look at all the townhomes. And yes leeland eventually turns into telephone it’s not the same area. It’s like saying I live in river oaks because I live on w.gray which eventually turns into inwood which goes through river oaks.
You’d have better luck blaming it on David West. Landry wasn’t up to anything.
once again you guys put words in my mouth, i made the suggestion he was in the worng place at the wrong time. i made the suggestion that the area he was in is a bad part of town known for prostitutes and drugs.
many have said that he LIVES IN MIDTOWN in which case IF he actually lives on leeland then THAT IS NOT MIDTOWN. midtown starts north of 59, and west of 45 and heads to the border of 4th ward, some even consider 4th ward to be part of midtown. as a mater of fact 2 yrs ago residents of 4th ward began protesting because of all the new construction taking of their “black history” as 4th ward is part of “freetown” which is the part of town that a lot of “free slaves” of the area created and lived. this is why that area is not “officially” called midtown.
i dont need to google, and maybe you should get off google and drive by there. as i stated i am doing a job right now just a couple blocks from this location. i know many of the builders in the area, and the most prominant in the leeland area is HHN which is almost out of business right now. tell me again what there is to eat at 3 am in that area?
as for westheimer not going through midtown, and being called elgin, better go look up a map again. westheimer and elgin are the same road BUT they change names in the CENTER of midtown. once again i make my living in these areas of town and am there nearly daily. i know this city like the back of my hand. and you mean west grey is not part of river oaks? hmm i do believe that river oaks begins BEFORE the name changes. (hence the river oaks shopping centers off grey) this is the area that louis black calls the end of the universe because there is a starbucks across the street from another starbucks and no person in their right mind would do that. as for leeland and telephone, it changes names and you get to that area in less then 2 miles AND in the direction he was headed.
doc, i got no problem if he wanted some ass, good for him. you would think IF that is the case that he would either get it legit (there are plenty of “groupies”) or at least have her delivered. once again, all i have said is something is fishy.
Glad dude is alright but a black man can get shot anytime of the day, in good or bad part of town, guilty or innocent. So the fuck what he was out late at night if he is not breaking the law or harming anyone he can be out as late as he wants he is a grown ass man.
KNICKS UP!!! all the rest down!!
I thought my gf was stubborn…I guess I live in River Oaks then because no matter where I’m at on W Gray it’s a part of River Oaks. I’ll just say you win and go back to playing 360…it works with her.
zaboomfoo
there yo go again putting words in my mouth, never said all of west grey was river oaks. by the way you talk about it, in such B&W terms westheimer would have to be 100% galaria, or westchase, or hell cinco ranch for that mater. hell montrose would have to be 100% museum district, main would have to be 100% med district or reliant.
roads can be part of more then one area of town. shit i live in the woodlands and lake woodlands goes all the way to tomball, so does that mean every person who lives off lake woodlands lives in tomball or conroe/woodlands?
shit i bet if you live in a townhome newer then 10 yrs old i poured the foundation on it. or my dads company did either one.
hell if you live off west grey in a town home then you would live in a perry home (or one of their smaller companies they own) or millenium homes (no long in business) mhi built a few over there and a couple little “mom and pop” companies as well. now im not saying you do live in a town home just curious is all. hell there are a bunch of little “cottages” in the area that are 100+ yrs old. there are also a lot of lets say “happy same sex” couple sin that area.
Ranger, you’re right it can’t be all b&w and i see what you’re saying about the roads going through more than one part of town. who know’s what really happened with him and where he was going. the news says one thing in the morning and then by the end of the day they’re saying something else.
i’m in one of the cottages in the old fairgrounds area (not a same sex one btw), trying to get into one of the townhomes you probably poured the foundation on. I’ll make sure to stop and put my initials in any drying foundation I see in the area, or ride a bike through it just for you.
zaboomafoo
thats all i been trying to say, people around here try to put words in my mouth, or take shit to litteral. to be honest it is fun as hell fucking with all those people. i LOVE comming here and fucking with them all, they take so much shit so litteral its just a good time to get a rise.
man unless you work close, i would never own any of those houses. i have seen how they are built and lets just use 2 words, “cut corners”. a lot “look pretty” but are not built well. for the money you can get a much better built house that is just as nice outside the area. hell one builder (millenium which is closed down) built several of the same plans in the area, one area was off washington and shepherd and the other area was west grey and taft. the EXACT same plan but the west grey and taft area was LITTERALLY $100,000 more because it had “down town views” but what they didnt tell anyone was they where going to develop more townhomes on the property right next door and those views would be of the backside of someone elses house with down town views.
for $400,000 i can build a MUCH nicer house in the county outside the city limits on a nice lot.
@rangerjohn: shut yo mouth ’bout my business.
@ carl landry
get YO head out yo ass and go home and maybe you wont get SHOT!
[www.clutchfans.net]
rangerjohn: Are you saying you poured slabs for HHN Homes? Which homes?
I’m friends with the guys that pour a lot of their stuff and I’m not thinking you’re him. I’m calling bull on that one.