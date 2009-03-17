Carl Landry Shot In the Leg

After playing a big part in the Rockets’ win over New Orleans last night with stellar 12-point, 6-board game, Carl Landry returned home to Houston, and then went out on a drive. At 4:20 AM, he got into what would normally be considered a minor fender bender, but when he got out to inspect the damage, the other car drove off and fired two shots at him.



It’s horrible that Landry is a victim of senseless violence. But this episode serves to show more than the vulnerability of professional athletes. It also shows that Landry isn’t a regular dude.

At some point you have think about the implications for the Rockets — a bullet? That can not be good for your basketball game. Where could it go in your leg where it wouldn’t cause serious damage? How long is he going to be out? A year? A month? What kind of surgery does he need? Try this: A week. And no surgery. Team officials tell the Houston Chronicle he’ll be out one to two weeks. Dwight Howard, dunking is cool and all, but kindly hand your superman cape to Mr. Landry.

Again, this is a sobering reminder of what happens in the real world. But – without being insensitive – it also offers a reminder of the lesson of the Christian Peter Hour. To refresh your memory, Christian Peter was a defensive end who played for Nebraska, and later for the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears. He was arrested like 23 times (slight exaggeration) during his short period in the public eye, and every single time he was arrested between 4 AM and 6 AM. That impressive string of work earned him a place in sports immortality – the two-hour stretch in which absolutely nothing good will happen if you’re still out – now bears his name. Whether you’re a professional athlete or some regular dude, and you’re still out between 4 AM and 6 AM, do yourself a favor – think of Christian Peter and get your ass home as soon as possible.

Source: True Hoop