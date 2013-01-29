Carlos Boozer Dunks All Over Bismack Biyombo & Drops Him To The Floor

#Video #Chicago Bulls
01.29.13 6 years ago

We mentioned this move in Smack, and as great as this finish was – one-handed, with the left, right over the top of Bismack BiyomboStacey King‘s call still beats it. King is always in rare form, and just minutes after this play, started lobbying that Chicago should have not one, not two, but three All-Stars (Luol Deng, Joakim Noah and… Carlos Boozer). The man loves him some Bulls.

