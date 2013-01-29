Carlos Boozer Dunks All Over Bismack Biyombo & Drops Him To The Floor

We mentioned this move in Smack, and as great as this finish was – one-handed, with the left, right over the top of Bismack Biyombo – Stacey King‘s call still beats it. King is always in rare form, and just minutes after this play, started lobbying that Chicago should have not one, not two, but three All-Stars (Luol Deng, Joakim Noah and… Carlos Boozer). The man loves him some Bulls.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.