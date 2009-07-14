Carlos Boozer: “I’d love to be a part of the Chicago Bulls”

It doesn’t take an NBA reporting sleuth to tell you Carlos Boozer most likely won’t start — and definitely won’t finish — this upcoming season with the Utah Jazz.

So when Booz spoke to a Chicago radio station earlier today, he wasn’t breaking any news by saying a trade is coming soon. From the Deseret News in Utah:

According to a transcript from WMVP 1000-AM, the ESPN affiliate in Chicago, Boozer â€” who has not spoken to Utah media since the Jazz’s season ended in late April â€” said this when asked if he thought he’d be dealt: “Yeah I do. I had a talk with the Jazz. The Jazz told me they want to go in a different direction and I respect their decision. We mutually agreed to work out a trade that was beneficial for them and beneficial for my family and me. So with that being said, I’m gonna be traded relatively soon or in good time.”

The Bulls, Knicks, Pistons and Heat are among those expected to pursue Boozer. Detroit can offer the package that’s probably most attractive to the Jazz (Rip Hamilton and/or Tayshaun Prince), but Chicago is also a front-runner.

“We’ll see what happens,” Boozer said when asked by the radio station if Chicago is his favored destination. “I mean I’d love to be a part of the Chicago Bulls,” he added. “A lot of that lays in the Utah Jazz hands, but we’ll see what they wanna do and hopefully I’ll do what’s best for me as well. If it happens I’ll be very happy.”

I’m not surprised by the announcement, but more by the reaction by a lot of Utah fans. In the comments section of the article, they were laying into Boozer as if he’s never done anything positive for the team, like he wasn’t a 20-10 staple and a perennial All-Star and a Team USA member. A sampling:

“He needs to go. He’s consistently injured and he’s inconsistent when he’s healthy. He’s a liability and has been lucky to get the contracts he did.”

“Chicago would be a great fit for you Carlos – your game is all Bull.”

“He was just a useless pick up for us only poisoned the water.”

“It’s always been about what’s best for you, and not your team. You lied to the Cavaliers when they tried to do you a favor. You lied to the Jazz about opting out. Now you’re turning your back on the franchise. Good riddance, get lost you bum. You’ll probably pull a hammy when the door hits your backside on the way out.”

To be fair, there were a good number of readers that presented fair arguments, and some who even defended Boozer. And I get that when a player is gone or on the way out, it’s easy for fans to turn on him. But it’s not just Utah. For whatever reason, Boozer has been able to provoke fan bases more than the standard “You left us so we’re booing you” level. They don’t just boo Boozer in Cleveland; they HATE him. And when Booz plays his first game in Utah with whoever his next team is, I’m sure the reception won’t be remotely appreciative. Maybe it’s just the Duke thing.

Personally, I’ve had a hard time understanding it because, in my time working with Boozer, he’s one of the nicest guys in the NBA I’ve ever met. Is he the type to greatly sacrifice personal finance in the name of team loyalty? Is he the type to come back from an injury before it’s all the way healed and risk getting hurt again? Probably not. But when it comes to a man’s career and family — plus the short window athletes have to capitalize on their skills — wouldn’t you also look out for yourself first?