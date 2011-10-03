Former Bulls Great Calls Out Carlos Boozer; Kobe Bryant’s Super Knee Injection

Horace Grant had some words for Carlos Boozer and his former team, the Chicago Bulls, recently. Here’s a small dose: “Boozer needs to be, for a lack of a better phrase, Scottie Pippen to a Michael Jordan.” Rose, in this case, is taking the place of Michael Jordan. Grant went on to say that Boozer needs to become more assertive and accept his role as the number two or three scorer on the team. He also said that Boozer needs to be more physical as well as a more dominant rebounder, that he needs to help out Joakim Noah and become more aggressive on the boards. Who doesn’t agree with him? Look, Boozer is an undersized four. He’s not one of those guys who can fly down the lane, catch a bounce pass and dunk on someone like Amar’e Stoudemire. What he can do is score from the low block, and hit the 15-18 footer. But in terms of becoming a more aggressive rebounder, absolutely. There were definitely times last year where Boozer was a spectator when the ball went up. And as your team’s starting power forward, that’s simply unacceptable. Rose and Boozer have the potential to be absolutely lethal. They’re both talented and have the skills to complement each other. But these things take time, and last year it wasn’t so much during the season (Boozer’s regular season numbers were pretty much the same as they were in Utah) as it was the problems in the playoffs. Throughout his career, Boozer has been a beast in the playoffs. Even against some of the West’s biggest frontlines, the dude never averaged less than 12 boards a night in the postseason. But for some reason, it didn’t happen at times this year … Alright Andrew Bogut, it’s time. Either s— or get off the pot. If you have no idea what we’re talking about, Bogut has been deciding for months which club team in Australia he will play for. According to The Age, Bogut has already made his decision and plans to announce it soon, but until certain insurance policies are approved, the decision will remain unknown. It’s not really his fault, but still this one is taking awhile. It’s been speculated that Bogut will join the Sydney Kings … We know the story has been beaten to death, but it looks clear that Kobe Bryant will join the Italian club team Virtus Bolgna. Their president, Claudio Sabatini, told a local radio station that the deal is 95% done and will be $3 million for the first 40 days of the Italian league season. Not too shabby. But what’s more interesting is the work Dr. Peter Wehling is doing with Kobe Bryant and his banged-up right knee. According to ESPN.com, Bryant flew to Dusseldorf, Germany in June to meet with Dr. Wehling, a molecular orthopedist who has been insisting on his breakthrough work with repairing aging joints with the manipulation of his patients’ blood. According to a source close to the situation, Bryant’s blood was treated to isolate growth factors that attack inflammation. The blood was then cultured to increase its potency before being injected into his arthritic right knee. Pretty interesting stuff if you ask us. Almost too interesting (we couldn’t tell you what any of that really meant). But there’s a lot of bad karma around this thing. First Kobe says he was introduced to the doctor through Tracy McGrady. He’s not exactly the guy you look to if you’re investing in injury prevention. Then, this is the same doc who used to treat Pope John Paul II. He’s dead now, although at least he was really old … The Minnesota Timberwolves introduced Rick Adelman last Wednesday as their next head coach, handing him the keys to the NBA’s youngest team. Adelman told ESPN that he sees a lot of talent with this group. This team does have some nice pieces, but until we see them all on the court together, we’re keeping our Simon Cowell arms crossed. It’s just too early to tell with this team. Do they have talent? Of course. But do they also have some head cases and a point guard who has never played in the NBA? They do. The T’Wolves are definitely a team to keep your eyes on, as their ceiling is sky high (they also have a man in the front office who could make anything an entertaining story). Just don’t be surprised if things start out slow. And by slow, we mean Brad Miller on a fast break … We’re out like covering Megatron.
Am I the only one who’s part of the small population that think when certain players have off year’s that they’ll come back stronger and more dependable? I don’t lose faith in CERTAIN players. I think Boozer will average a double double. You can book it. And if I can be any more bold, I would predict somewhere around 14.5 pts, 10.2 rebounds and 75 games played.
I trust brad miller on the fast break more than i trust derrick rose.
JUST KIDDING.
i don’t wanna have my basketball credibility revoked. just acting stupid right now.
I wonder why Boozer had no problems adjusting to his new team in the regular season, then was completely lost in the playoffs?
injury
Will pass on the waka video @beibs. I’m sure its pathetic. Black people being ignorant is not always entertaining to me. Its a damn shame, ghetto, acting like kids needing attention. The bad apples of my race. I try to mentor some of my young sisters and brothers to have more sense then that. Tired of seeing who shot who and who was fighting – everyday in the Chicago news. Ok, that was my “boys in the hood” moment. End scene. Back to B-Ball.
Boozer is like Elton Brand to me. He ok. Boozer’s boards are nice but when he gets the ball the offense slows down. Then he misses the crucial crip, WTF. He has disappeared in the playoffs for the Bulls. In the Chi, booz has been on the shit list for a minute. I know it has to be frustrating for D Rose. Thats why Taj Gibson be taking his minutes. Asik was taking his minutes. Taj slashes and moves without the ball. To me this is more beneficial to Rose. Bulls could of had LaMarcus Aldridge to lock that position down. Instead got Tyrus Thomas. Bulls organization is known for some oke doke decisions.
The wolves will be weak till they have a legit SG to put up numbers every night. The need a focal point, a leader, and at least two solid vets. They look like a college team right now.
Carlos Boozer’s numbers and impact on the games were arguably better, even in the playoffs, when he had Deron Williams as his point guard and Jerry Sloan as the coach.
I guess that is all every one needs to know as far as who is really the better point guard and coach (although retired already)in the league.
D-Will and more importantly Sloan, can make anyone play better and look good on the basketball court.
To be fair cha-ching, had the bulls took aldrige over tyrus thomas, there’d be no telling whether they would’ve had the record needed to get d. rose with a number one pick. So I guess fortune has a weird way of happening. The bulls missed out on Aldrige but got their first all star since Jordan. Go figure.
Had jerry sloan stayed on the jazz, does anyone think he could transorm the jazz to another young, potentially lethal core of talent the league seems to have a handful of (i.e the kings, the clippers, the griz, the thunder, the wizards).
the jazz has some promising youth in derrick favors, cj miles, gordon hayward, jeremy evans, enes kanter and alec burks. If they find any more youth through trades or free agency they could be on track to something special. I don’t know how sloan works with rookies, but something tells me he has a short leash in terms of mistakes and offensive freedom. He covets defense so thats how to get his attention, i.e wesley matthews.
If you had a cross between Tmac and the Pope, you would have a really old serviceable good talent. Someone who you’ll say is , yeah he’s just aight. Damn Kobe will be the reincarnation of AC Green.
Calvin Johnson is that dude.
[www.youtube.com]
“That boy got skillz”
What did Tmac possibly say to Kobe about doctors?
“Yeah, you know, I got referred to this guy out in Germany but you know, me and needles don’t get along. You should check him out.”
“Hmmmm, a procedure that no one has ever done before. Hmmmm.”
Honestly, you could have left out the line about the Pope.
Somebody’s still mad at Bogut’s comments on American players a few years ago…
I read the Horace Grant article, and I he was starting to convince me… until I read this part regarding defence:
“You can be taught that,” he said. “You can always be trained to be that defensive stopper.
^ ^ I disagree like a mutha. Defence is 100% desire and effort. You can’t teach that. That stuff is innate… it has to come from deep within a player. Nobody taught Gibson and Noah and Deng and Rose to play hard and hustle. They may have been TOLD to do so, but they just have the WILL to do it… and that just comes from within. Boozer doesn’t have that. Boozer will never be Rose’s Pippen.
When guys like Thibs, Mike Kryz-something (no offence) and Jerry Sloan can’t get you to put in effort on D……..
jay, some people can be taught defense. some people do not understand the fundementals of defense. good coaching can change anybody. look at what certain coaches do for team defenses. i think it’s true that defense can be innate. the same thing can be asked about leadership. can that be taught? or are leaders born? it’s a debate that will alwys exist. defense can tbe taught just as much as it is effort and natural ability.
JAY – I think you can teach defense as far as positioning, rotations etc. You can’t teach heart or hustle, which makes someone who knows how to defend into a great defender. It makes sense in my head. A buddy of mine who used to play with us would work harder than any of us. Always hustling. Always trying his best. But he wasn’t good and if he was guarding you it was an easy 30. He tried like hell though. His heart, effort and desire had no effect on his defense. HE could be taught. Another buddy was a LONG 6’4″. He was an easy 30 because he had ZERO heart. He could play, but he had no guts. You could make him quit easy. He could not be taught. I agree and disagree with you I guess.
German doctors dude. There is so much stuff that you can get done outside of the US right now that I think Kobe will be OK. Fact: Dirk was a 5’3″ girl soccer player 18 years ago before he went to that same doctor.
soccer? i thought dirk was a 5’3 female tennis player.
If Peyton Manning wins Super Bowl 47 or 48, the United States will lift all bans on stem cell research as he is being handed the MVP trophy.
True Big Island, Dirk was origianlly casted as the awkward girl to star in ‘Curve It Like Pele’. Then when she was kidnapped walking home from school, having to pass through an outrageously long rat infested back alley on a rainy day, she then became what we now know as Dirk. There is so much stuff you can get done otside the country but you can also get f’ed up without recourse. You’ll see women getting larger “assest” but placed on different parallels.
“Ugh, excuse you, my eyes are up here!”
“Oh I’m sorry, I was just wondering why those were cross-eyed.”
Buyer Beware. Years from know Kobe might sprout a foot from his knee.
years from now kobe should be on the verge of retirement anyway so….
Would you want a 3rd hand growing from your knee? Let me guess, you’d sit indian style and jack off?
With the legacy he already has, I’m not sure a deformity like that would be worth it.
Boozer’s numbers may have been good for his career in playoffs but I can remember many playoff games with the Jazz where he was invisible (and then beefed his numbers when the game was already lost) when the pressure was on. To some extent the pressure was never that high because they were generally the underdogs.
Put him in a bracket with McGrady, Dirk (before he got his playoff act together about 3 years ago), Karl Malone, Lebron James, Rasheed Wallace, Kevin Garnett etc as great players who play really well in the playoffs, but can still be considered chokers.
@ Big I and Beib
I agree that the defensive fundamentals can be taught but not at the NBA level. My little rant was strictly aimed towards players in the NBA. If Boozer (or anyone else) has never learned about defensive positioning by the time they reach the league, then there’s a problem. But I don’t believe that he doesn’t know where to be… he knows damn well where he’s supposed to be. He just doesn’t give a rats ass to get there half the time. Does he have the ability? Hell yeah. But he just doesn’t work to get to the proper spots. Heck, Gibson was a frikkin rookie and he was rotating like he’s played in that system for years. Rotations ain’t that hard to learn. At the NBA level, if dudes consistently play bad defense it’s because of 2 things; physical limitations, or lack of work ethic.
“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard” – Kevin Durant
Where’s Chi on this topic? I’m interested to hear what the Chicagoan thinks.
@Beib: “defense can tbe taught just as much as it is effort and natural ability.”
^ Ummm… are you saying effort and natural ability can be taught?? Should we smack you now, or later?
To clarify my last post…
“At the NBA level, if dudes consistently play bad defense it’s because of 2 things; physical limitations, or lack of work ethic.”
^ I’m talking individual defense.
LOL@Jay
You already know what i think. Horace Grant is my guy and all, but he must be on the Cali-Kush if he thinks Boozer can play that Scottie Pippen Role.
The reason why Pippen was so important, had nothing to do with scoring really, it was that he filled in the holes wherever needed. Boozer will NEVER in all of everdome fill in any hole other than scoring and rebounding.
As for DIME, I appreciate what you guys are trying to say, but you are way off. Boozer was actually a pretty good rebounder for the most part. He did a good job of rebounding in traffic and going after the ball. He actually was better on the defensive boards to me than Noah. But you guys saying that he is a low post scorer irks me. The guy shoots fadeaways from the top of the key or FT line extended. He has a couple low post moves, but they only work vs undersized PFs or who are bad at defense like himself.
Guys like Amare
vs NYK 20ppg-20rpg
vs TOR 22ppg-10rpg in only 28min per
vs DET 27ppg-10rpg
Put Boozer vs taller players or good defensive teams and for the most part you get:
vs LAL 10ppg-11rpg
vs ATL 8.5ppg-5rpg
vs ORL 11ppg-8rpg
Also, you guys claim that he and Rose can be lethal….LMFAO. no, no the fluck they can’t. Rose can be Lethal, and Boozer, like he has done his entire career, will be along for the ride. Nothing about Boozer screams Lethal. The guy is what he is, pick and pop? He’ll nail jumpers all day long. Pick n Roll? He’ll finish a couple at the rim, but miss most of them. Rebound? he’ll grab a bunch on def because he usually aint guarding his man and is hanging around the basket anyway waiting on rebounds. He will even battle for some offensive rebounds just to help his numbers out some.
Ask Boozer to carry the scoring load in a crucial game? Fluuuuuck no! That dude will disappear like his name Nightcrawler. He is the perfect guy for team that runs pick n rolls all day. The Bulls don’t and shouldn’t do that.
As far as defense, Im with Jay on this one. You can’t teach an old dog new tricks. It’s plain and simple. Boozer has never been taught or forced to play defense.
Coach K has never really produced a defensive big man in his entire life, and has Grant Hill and Dahntay Jones as the only defenders to make it to the NBA in his entire tenure at Duke. Sloan is one of my favorite coaches, but he never made Boozer accountable on the defensive end. As long as Booz gave him what he wanted on the offensive end, Sloan let him play. Booz will always be a bad defender because he doesn’t give two shits about it. Its not what he gets paid to do in his mind. Every now and then he will put forth effort, but thats it. If you are one of those who count defensive rebounding as a defensive stat, then sign Boozer up for your all def team. If you expect Booz to stay in front of his man, perhaps challenge a shot or two, maybe body up some of the bigger guys using his 265lb frame, or at the very least commit a hard foul on someone driving the lane….pigs will fly before that shit happens.
And with Thibs as his new coach…I honestly see Boozer being traded in the next year or two. He can’t handle the pressure that Thibs puts on him to play defense. Hell, just to play team defense and cover your man on the back side help.
Jay is right, Taj Gibson was actually outplaying Boozer many games because he was willing to dig in on defense while still knocking down jumpers on offense.
I just read the article, and all it does is prove a point that i’ve always tried to make to you guys on this site.
Just because you played basketball at the highest level, doesn’t mean you actually know the game.
Horace Grant has won 4(?) rings in the NBA and has played with 4 of the top 50 players of all time. Yet this guy claims that Boozer can be taught to be a defensive stopper (Im assuming he meant he could be taught defense in general).
Ron Harper said it best, plain and simple “No”. The guy is who he is. He will deviate from that. Why should he when he has gotten $85 Mil to do what he does? Asking him to do anything more than that would probably cost extra lol.
The crazy thing about all this Boozer talk. Chicago knew this before they offered him $80M. He went from playing with non-traditional centers who can shoot to playing with a defensive center with an unorthodox jumpshop. He saw that as, all of his defensive mistakes will be erased, therefore making him look better.
@Fnf
It’s not crazy. Its traditional Chicago GM stupidity. Years from now people will look back on this era in Chicago sports and say….WTF.
Bulls
Boozer- $80 Mil
Deng – $70 Mil -Possibly $80 with incentives it think
Noah – $60 Mil
Sox
Adam Dunn – $56 Mil over 4 years!!!!!
Jake Peavy- $52 mil over 3 years
Alex Rios – $70 Mil (took on contract signed by Bluejays til 2014
Cubs
Alfonso Soriano – $136 mil for 7 yrs lmfao
Carlos Zambrano – $90 mil 5 yrs
The Blackhawks refuse to pay anyone even after they win a championship.
The BEars are the only team that seems to get the bang for their buck. Jay Cutler’s contract and trade may suck, but if all else fails, they can always cut him and pay him his guaranteed money only. That’s the type of out that the NBA owners want/need to have. Their buyouts are done in a different manner.
jay, let me clarify my statement of “defense can be taught just as much as it is effort and natural ability”
what i mean is that, you can take a long lanky quick footed man who casually plays basketball and teach him balance, footwork, player tendencies, conditioning, and all the other things that go into successful individual defensive players and come out with a good product just as much as someone who hustles, and is a naturally good defender. it is not a sure fire thing that if you are bad at defense that you will always be bad. if you commit to defense and work on it and have good coaching and a challenge every day you can one day become JUST A GOOD DEFENDER AS someone who is naturally good at defense (artest). hard work beating talent.
the only reason the bulls spent so much money on boozer was simply because they wanted to attract lebron james. at the time they signed boozer not that many high profile free agents were out there. the thinking was if they were able to land the all star iin boozer, lebron would jump on that team because he could possibly play shooting guard for them. boozer probaly had chicago in a strangle hold knowing this and they had to give him the money he was looking for if their plan to lure lebron would work. it isn’t that they probably thought he was WORTH what they paid hinm. they were willing to bite the bullet if it wouldve ended in lebron siging later on.
^ and there it is.
You right about Booze and Gibby. Gibson’s play will only improve… and i can’t see Thibs bringing him off the bench as a backup especially when Boozer’s play is so inconsistent. Gibson is solid like a rock and is up for any defensive challenge, including digging in when he switches on guards. In last year’s east Final there were a couple times where he switched onto Wade and he was trying to hound him as best he could… and he did a pretty good job at staying in front of him. and we’re talking D-fuckin-Wade. In a couple of years Gibson will be too nice to be 6th man… and Boozer will be too “Jekyll & Hyde” to be starting. Booze will be traded.
Yeah,trade that boozewax!We don’t like him here