Carlos Boozer Takes The Hot Seat Tomorrow

Probably every player in the NBA dreads the annual media day. It’s a day where they have to do a bunch of photo shoots and sit around and have dozens of members of the press ask them the same questions over and over. One person in particular who is not looking forward to seeing reporters is Carlos Boozer.
Although the Jazz forward has publicly requested a trade and has been at odds with the organization all summer, he will report to media day tomorrow. There is no question he will be grilled about the comments he made to a radio station back in July about the Jazz agreeing to trade him to either Miami or Chicago – a claim the Jazz have adamantly denied. Since those comments, Boozer has layed low and avoided the media.
There is sure to be some tension at Jazz camp. Deron Williams has been critical of Boozer in recent interviews. I think there’s a lot of uncertainty coming into this season. Jazz fans hope that the Boozer situation won’t be a distraction. Personally, I think management should have traded him in the offseason so that the team would start camp drama-free and Paul Millsap as the team’s starting forward. It’s going to be interesting to see how the Carlos Boozer soap opera all plays out.
why would this be interesting? This is the Jazz we are talking about. And Stockton/Malone are gone……
If Boozer were a bitch, we’d all be calling him a Gold Digger.
yea man…shit dont get more irrelevant than the jazz
Paul Millsap is Jazz starting powerforward.
Boozer such an a-hole.
first he did it to cavs. now it’s the Jazz. such a malcontent.
boozer for stephan jackson hurry!
Boozer is in a tight spot. Other teams will watch to see how he handles the situation and how his teamates respond. He has given himself a bad rep…this season literally will make or break him if he’s not traded soon.
Anyone who claims the Jazz are irrelevant has not seen D-Will play ball!
why does it say D-Will has been critical, but the link takes us to a page where it just says he needs to take control of the team?
D-Will has been diplomatic, but it’s easy to read between the lines regarding his feelings for Boozer. He’s not happy to have Boozer back. Still, Deron is a pro and Booz will be playing for his next contract, so they’ll find a way to make it work.
I can’t wait to see how Booz responds to the Utah media after all the stupid comments he made this summer. Talk about awkward. I captured my thoughts on the upcoming Jazz training camp in my blog.
Heat fans would be happy to take him on. :)
Tragic & S.Buckets…
Jazz = irrelevant? We are talking about a team that consistently makes the playoffs.
Where you from? Charlotte? New York? It’s about good basketball…not the night life of a city.
Yeah I am not sure what you cats sayin the Jazz are irrelevant are thinking??? The Jazz are one of the most consistently good teams in the NBA, since the early 90’s. (And Deron Williams is the best point guard in the NBA).
And to Dime mag writer who thinks the Jazz should have traded in the off season…
FOR WHO? The rumor mill was spilling bullshit no name players that are half as talented as Carlos Boozer. If your slick new Porsche had a timing belt break, would you trade it for a Toyota Corolla? No, you would fix the timing belt and trade that shit for another Porsche.
The Jazz are waiting for Boozer to once again prove that he can be a beast, as this is a contract year for him. After he does that, then the Jazz can trade him for a player of his caliber.
Millsap is a bad ass, and I can’t wait for him to continue to develop and see where he goes! I am just glad he’s still rockin the blue.
@11
True to what you’re sayin’ that the jazz is one of the most consistent teams in the NBA, making the playoffs every year. but what’s NOT TRUE is that,
1) Deron William is the best point guard in the NBA?
He ain’t even close, if it’s one of the best scoring point guards, then the answer would be yes… his game was displayed with team USA where all he did was score, i see him as chauncey billups type of player, crafty, can score, can take over games… but wouldn’t be a true point. i know he dishes dimes like paul, but he sets the pace of his team by scoring.
2) The Reason why Dime states that the Jazz should’ve traded booz in the offseason is for the fact that even if they play boozer for the season… and see what he can do like what you say… “NO TEAM” would wanna sacrifice their star for boozer just to have him for the remainder of the season… he’s on his way out of utah, play him or not… it’s inevitable… so why not wait for next year’s off season, teams can get him without sacrificing any… not unless they wanna trade with the knicks for eddy curry. and we all know the knicks ain’t contesting and just wants to get more cap space for the king. hahahahaha! :)
3) Paul Millsap – he’ll be good, but not allstar good… people see him as a rising star ‘coz someones falling off – boozer that is. but he won’t be a legitimate player they’d want to as the other face of the franchise.
Know your Role… and shut ya pie hole…
It’s on On, Like me downin’ a shot a patron…
Pinoy Pride displayed in NY!
Mellmeister Reppin’ Shaolin’… Payce!!!
“He ain’t even close, if it’s one of the best scoring point guards, then the answer would be yes… his game was displayed with team USA where all he did was score, i see him as chauncey billups type of player, crafty, can score, can take over games… but wouldn’t be a true point. i know he dishes dimes like paul, but he sets the pace of his team by scoring.”
wtf???
#1. damn youre dumb…
#2. Deron is definitely NOT a scoring first point guard. But you wouldnt know that cuz from the looks of it, you get most of your info about his game from youtube. makes sense, I suppose.
Also, he is usually the teams second option behind the power forward, which is Boozer and or Millsap. Yes he does possess an excellent offensive repetoire and can score in many different ways at any given time but that is not his main strength, like many casual watchers of the Jazz would be led to believe…his main strength is his leadership, his competitive nature and his ability ot facilitate, the scoring is just icing on the cake!!!
Shit I’ll take Booz over David Lee ass any day.