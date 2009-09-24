Carlos Boozer Takes The Hot Seat Tomorrow

Probably every player in the NBA dreads the annual media day. It’s a day where they have to do a bunch of photo shoots and sit around and have dozens of members of the press ask them the same questions over and over. One person in particular who is not looking forward to seeing reporters is Carlos Boozer.

Although the Jazz forward has publicly requested a trade and has been at odds with the organization all summer, he will report to media day tomorrow. There is no question he will be grilled about the comments he made to a radio station back in July about the Jazz agreeing to trade him to either Miami or Chicago – a claim the Jazz have adamantly denied. Since those comments, Boozer has layed low and avoided the media.

There is sure to be some tension at Jazz camp. Deron Williams has been critical of Boozer in recent interviews. I think there’s a lot of uncertainty coming into this season. Jazz fans hope that the Boozer situation won’t be a distraction. Personally, I think management should have traded him in the offseason so that the team would start camp drama-free and Paul Millsap as the team’s starting forward. It’s going to be interesting to see how the Carlos Boozer soap opera all plays out.

