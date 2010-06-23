Carlos Boozer’s impact on the NBA Draft’s Top 10 Picks

While it seems every move that every NBA team plans to make this summer has something to do with LeBron — from the Chris Paul trade rumors to (obviously) the Cavs’ coaching search to even the Clippers’ potential ownership change — one man who could greatly impact the Top-10 of tomorrow’s NBA Draft is Carlos Boozer.
The Utah Jazz pick 9th, and since it’s a foregone conclusion Boozer has no interest in re-signing there (the feeling might be mutual), a lot of mock drafts have the Jazz taking a power forward to replace Boozer as part of the 1-2 tandem at the four with Paul Millsap. Jerry Sloan likes a deep frontcourt, and with Millsap having been groomed to start, somebody like Ekpe Udoh, Ed Davis, Luke Babbitt or Patrick Patterson could wind up in Utah.
But before that, Booz may directly impact the New Jersey Nets, who have the 3rd pick. According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Nets — who have so far seemed a lock to take either Derrick Favors or DeMarcus Cousins to shore up the power forward position — are seriously considering taking Syracuse small forward Wes Johnson. Why? Because Johnson and Boozer have the same agent, Rob Pelinka, and by doing Pelinka a solid by drafting Johnson, the Nets would conceivably put themselves at the front of the line to sign Boozer this summer.
After that? The Minnesota Timberwolves had appeared all set to take Johnson should he be available at No. 4, but if he’s not, would they still take Favors, Cousins, or any big man when they’ve already got Al Jefferson and Kevin Love on the front line? Does that mean Favors could slip to Sacramento with the 5th pick, increasing the chances that Detroit (7th) gets the guy they reportedly like the most in Cousins?
If there was a way to guarantee Boozer by taking Johnson, I’d say that’s the right move for the Nets. True, they just picked Terrence Williams last year as the SF of the future, but there’s nothing wrong with having T-Will and Wes on the roster and one of them coming off the bench. Good teams do have depth, and T-Will in particular I could see being a Sixth Man of the Year candidate in a few years as an explosive energy guy off the bench. Meanwhile, N.J. would benefit from a playoff-experienced vet like Boozer at the four next to Brook Lopez making a more immediate impact than a rookie project like Favors or Cousins.
If you’re running the Nets, do you draft Wes Johnson to get Carlos Boozer?
I hope this exact scenario pans out.
I would like to see Cousins with us (Detroit).
We could still shop some of our other pieces to get a scorer @ 4.
that scenario is terrible. so many reasons..
1. screw boozer and his 60 games per season career. he got schooled BIG TIME in the lakers series and will never be the best or second best player on a championship team. whatever contract he gets will be too much, i just hope it’s not from the Nets.
2. depth is good in the NBA… but big man depth is best. even if Nets sign boozer, i would hope they realize that and draft favors. unless they plan on playing Yi again next year, which would be weak juice.
3. terrence williams is not a bench player. i was verrry skeptical bout him but in the last third of the season he showed he is a starter in this league, capable of putting up triple doubles on any given night. keeping him on the bench makes little sense.
@dmitry of jersey
you sound like u kno wat ur talkin about
i agree wit erything
u shud get hired for tnt overtime
i am not sure why any team (even the nets) want boozer. he’s a guy you “end up with” rather than a guy you really want.
if you cant get amare or bosh or david lee or any other PF, then its ok to END UP with boozer. but he shouldnt be on anyones radar. not even the nets.
and NO the nets shouldnt let a punk ass agent decide on how their gonna draft. thats just downright foolish.
but, imagine this:
devin harris
courtney lee
wesley johnson
carlos boozer
brook lopez
in a weak atlantic division, this team might be able to sneak 42+ wins
remember when boozer PROMISED to stay in cleveland?
you’re right.
you just wasted a post.
Remember people lebron and boozer were both drafted by the cavaliers. played together in cleveland and won a gold metal together. the nets owner knows what he’s doing and there clearly is a relationship between lebron and boozer and he knows its very instrumental in courting lebron
Jazz fans everywhere are praying for this to happen. Not only do we get rid of Boozer, but it helps our chances of Monroe falling to us.
If the Nets really want Booze that bad, I’m sure we’d sign and trade him to them with the #9 pick for the #3 pick.
Boozer is going to whoever is going to give him the best deal. He’s not going to give a squad a discount because his agents client get drafted.
This is going to be his last BIG contract.
C’mon Son
boozer is the biggest golddigger in the NBA & will go to whoever pays him the most. he dont care bout rings, its all bout the kaChing$$$ with boozzz…
this has nothing to do with having the same agent crap. the agent wants to get the higest bidder so he can get more ka ching$$$$$ fo himself.
i stil cant belive he left the cavs when they finaly got the “choosen one”
LBJ would have goten ringS with a capital S if that golddigger stuck around.
so sad how the nba is now… no love for the game just $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$… and sad to say LBJ is gunna do the same thing