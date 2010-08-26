Carlos Boozer’s New Ink From The Legendary Mister Cartoon

Other than working out, it seems NBA guys have spent their summer under the needle. Just recently, we’ve shown you J.R. Smith‘s ridiculously amazing tattoos, J.R. Giddens‘ new inspirational ink and Dominique Jones‘ homage to “The Logo.” Now, check out Carlos Boozer‘s new artwork brought to you by L.A.’s legendary tattoo artist Mister Cartoon. Boozer has gone to Cartoon through the years for work, but check out his latest addition after the jump.
As you can see, the new tattoo says, “Look Back & Thank God … Look Forward & Trust God.” Not a bad motto to live by.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Boozer still looks (and plays) like a BITCH
Boozer could certainly beat me down but I thought he was more diesel than this
one of my boys, (I dunno how true this is), says he smashed Boozers ex-wife. and not only that, he says she gave him an un-worn pair of Carlos’ sneakers.
Solid work…if you’re getting ink, there aren’t too many better than Cartoon…a true artist, he’s even designed some Air Force 1s for Nike…
@Heckler
That was the funniest thing I’ve read all week.
Cartoon is a true G
He will tat anyone, don’t gotta be famous.
My cuz got some sick work done by him.
here’s the first tat piece Dime has run the last two weeks that is actually worth the time to look at. this coming from an admitted boozer hater (disliker more than anything)
nice, nice ink…
Look cool but if you are going to someone like Cartoon, I’d get a peice more complex than script.
It’s like getting ink from Kat Von D, but not a black n grey portrait
Boozer’s ink looks very good, this summer he went to east from the west, sincerely, he will have a perfect performance in Chicago, come on,Chicago Bulls.
Boozer look like ah crack head, I thought he was bigger than that, nice tatt tho