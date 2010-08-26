Carlos Boozer’s New Ink From The Legendary Mister Cartoon

Other than working out, it seems NBA guys have spent their summer under the needle. Just recently, we’ve shown you J.R. Smith‘s ridiculously amazing tattoos, J.R. Giddens‘ new inspirational ink and Dominique Jones‘ homage to “The Logo.” Now, check out Carlos Boozer‘s new artwork brought to you by L.A.’s legendary tattoo artist Mister Cartoon. Boozer has gone to Cartoon through the years for work, but check out his latest addition after the jump.

As you can see, the new tattoo says, “Look Back & Thank God … Look Forward & Trust God.” Not a bad motto to live by.

What do you think?

