Carmelo Anthony Appearing at House of Hoops Tomorrow

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Carmelo Anthony
06.11.10 8 years ago

As I wrote the other day, if you are in the NYC area tomorrow, come by the House of Hoops in Harlem if you want to meet Carmelo Anthony. He’ll be doing a Q&A in the store, and we’ve heard there will be some special stuff going down. Also, to create some energy surrounding the World Basketball Festival, ‘Melo will be kicking off Jordan Brand’s legendary Breakfast Club series with trainer Idan Ravin. While the location for this is undisclosed, just know that the 23 kids lucky enough to participate will go home with more basketball knowledge than they came with.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYFOOT LOCKERFootlocker House of HoopsIdan RavinJordan BrandNike World Basketball FestivalStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP