Carmelo Anthony Appearing at House of Hoops Tomorrow

As I wrote the other day, if you are in the NYC area tomorrow, come by the House of Hoops in Harlem if you want to meet Carmelo Anthony. He’ll be doing a Q&A in the store, and we’ve heard there will be some special stuff going down. Also, to create some energy surrounding the World Basketball Festival, ‘Melo will be kicking off Jordan Brand’s legendary Breakfast Club series with trainer Idan Ravin. While the location for this is undisclosed, just know that the 23 kids lucky enough to participate will go home with more basketball knowledge than they came with.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.