Carmelo Anthony Appearing at House of Hoops

If you are in the NYC area this Saturday, come by the House of Hoops in Harlem if you want to meet Carmelo Anthony. He’ll be doing a Q&A in the store, and we’ve heard there will be some special stuff going down.
Q&A….
ask him why he cant get passed the 1st round of the playoffs.
seriously. 7yrs in the league, 7 playoff appearances. and 6, SIX, first round exits!
and even one to the Clips. seriously Carmelo, your team cant beat the Clips in a series?!!?
and dont feed me bullshit. some of them Denver Nuggets squads were loaded with talent (iverson, jr smith, carmelo, nene, kmart, marcus camby). and they even got swept. and lost to a injury-prone Jazz team when the Nuggs had homecourt.
dont ask him about shit that has to do with kicks/sneakers/trainers until you get an answer to this question.
Carmelo, why the FUCK yall can barely get outta the 1st round?
Melo, i am a syracuse orange fan, thanks for the help with the championship. I think your team has personality issues that shows up in a game. .you are capable of scoring 20-40 points a game , every game. Do it and take over with Billups and win the title…you can do it…..
so i bet dimemag.com puts up an instant analysis of the lakers win tonight right after the game is over
@heckler if i am not wrong last season western conference finals the nuggets played against the lakers, so carmelo passed the first round
Ugh what a tease.