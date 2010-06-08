Carmelo Anthony Appearing at House of Hoops

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Carmelo Anthony
06.08.10

If you are in the NYC area this Saturday, come by the House of Hoops in Harlem if you want to meet Carmelo Anthony. He’ll be doing a Q&A in the store, and we’ve heard there will be some special stuff going down.

