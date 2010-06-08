Carmelo Anthony Appearing at House of Hoops

If you are in the NYC area this Saturday, come by the House of Hoops in Harlem if you want to meet Carmelo Anthony. He’ll be doing a Q&A in the store, and we’ve heard there will be some special stuff going down.

