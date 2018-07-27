Carmelo Anthony Is Apparently Trying To Get A Hawks Jersey With His Name On It

Carmelo Anthony is never going to play a basketball game for the Atlanta Hawks. All signs point to Anthony suiting up for the Houston Rockets next season, and while the Hawks traded for Anthony last week, the plan is for the team to buy out the final year of his contract before he becomes a free agent.

There’s no word on how far into that process Anthony and the Hawks are right now — for all we know, it’s done (the trade became official on Wednesday) and Anthony is just taking his time before he makes his next move. But before that point, Anthony has his mind set on getting himself a jersey to commemorate his oh so brief time in Atlanta.

Veteran NBA reporter Chris Sheridan spoke to Anthony while the two were out at the USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas. Over the course of their conversation, Anthony revealed that he’d like to cop a Hawks jersey with his name across the back.

