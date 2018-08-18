Getty Image

Late last summer, we witnessed the birth of something magical: Carmelo Anthony participating in offseason workouts and pickup games inexplicably wearing a hoodie with the hood pulled up tight over his head. “Hoodie Melo” quickly became the meme of the summer, with “China Klay” coming in at a close second.

“Hoodie Melo” made his world premier at Life Time Athletic at Sky in New York City, the gym that subsequently became famous for hosting some of the most loaded pickup basketball games ever captured on video. The gym’s owner, Chris Brickley, trains numerous NBA players and every summer hosts these wonderfully-nicknamed “Black Ops” games that set the Internet on fire.

The games started back up this week, with Carmelo Anthony headlining the runs, along with former teammates Raymond Felton and Enes Kanter, as well as incoming rookies Trae Young, Mo Bamba, Miles Bridges and several others.