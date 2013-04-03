Carmelo Anthony Blasts the Heat for 50; An Ex-NBA Player is Indicted on Murder Charges

So wait, you’re telling us that wasn’t Carmelo Anthony‘s “Better Basketball” Mid-Range Shooting clinic DVD that TNT was running last night? If it wasn’t it could have been. ‘Melo gave the Miami Heat the hot plate, busting Shane Battier and Udonis Haslem over and over again with a steady diet of jumpers, pullups and fadeaways to the tune of 50 points in a 102-90 victory for the Knicks in Florida … Carmelo’s performance was wildly efficient, especially by his standards: 50 points in 40 minutes on 18-26 shooting (7-10 from three) and 7-8 from the foul line. For the most part, Miami chose not to double-team Carmelo, leaving Battier or whoever was matched up with him on an island to get their eyes shot out … By the way, remember two weeks ago when people were worried that ‘Melo’s knee was shredded? … Way early in the day (like noon ET), Miami announced their starting lineup: Norris Cole, Mike Miller, Udonis, Rashard Lewis and Chris Bosh. We’re assuming the early no-LeBron-no-Dwyane Wade heads up was to give people holding tickets for the game that night plenty of time to familiarize themselves with the wonders of Stubhub. Clearly, ‘Melo putting 50 on the equivalent of the Chris Bosh Toronto Raptors is not quite the same as if it had been on James and Wade, but 50 in an NBA game is still 50 in an NBA game. Afterward, ‘Melo told reporters, “I felt it today. Regardless of who suited up, we wanted to win this basketball game.” … Dennis Scott in the studio at halftime: “Carmelo is hotter than charcoal at a cookout.” Thanks for that … Going shot for shot with Carmelo in the first half was none other than Mike Miller. He took advantage of horrid Knicks defensive rotations to dump almost all of his 18 points in the first half. Twitter was full of “Mike Miller’s balling like he’s back at Florida with Brett Nelson and Teddy Dupay” jokes … Their “championship” may be racing for the 9th spot in the East, but the Wizards are playing inspired ball right now. Washington locked up their eighth home win in a row last night, knocking off the Chicago Bulls, 90-86 … The Wiz overcame the inside attack of Carlos Boozer (19 and 12 boards) and Nazr Mohammed‘s(!) (12 and 12). It helped that they had their own force of nature in John Wall who just missed a triple-double with 27 points, nine boards and eight assists (and three blocks). And almost as impressive as those numbers is the fact that Wall only has two turnovers total in the last two games …

