Report: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are ‘Pushing’ The Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony

08.29.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

 

After nine long months, Carmelo Anthony could be making his return to an NBA court soon. The Brooklyn Nets reportedly have interest in signing the 35-year-old forward and the team’s star players are doing everything they can to make sure Anthony is a Net on opening night.

Via Frank Isola of The Athletic:

The Brooklyn Nets remain interested in potentially signing Anthony, who recently trained with a group of their players in Los Angeles, including Kyrie Irving. In fact, one source told The Athletic that Irving and Kevin Durant, who both joined the Nets in July, are “pushing” the club to sign Anthony.

The Nets currently have 15 guaranteed contracts on their books, so they would have to waive someone to bring on Anthony. The question is: Would Anthony be worth their time and money?

