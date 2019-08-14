Carmelo Anthony Is Reportedly Working Out With Nets Players In L.A.

Getty Image

The start of NBA free agency was a wild few days, as billions of dollars got thrown around and, within a week, the majority of free agents had found homes.

The last big domino to fall was Kawhi Leonard picking the Clippers — and managing to get Paul George to push for a trade to join him — which led to a later Russell Westbrook for Chris Paul swap in Houston. By mid-July, pretty much everything had sorted itself out, and as we approach mid-August, there’s very few roster spots and cap space left for anyone still looking for a job.

Carmelo Anthony is the biggest name still seeking employment in the NBA, as he’s been unable to find a home since being let go by the Rockets during last season. Anthony still believes he can contribute to an NBA team, and has made it very clear he wants his career to continue. The problem is that his last few stops have raised questions about whether he would ever be willing to accept a much lesser bench role, which many believe is the way he could actually be a positive addition to a team.