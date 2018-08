Carmelo Anthony Calls Out Jeremy Lin’s “Ridiculous” Contract Offer; 2 Hard 2 Guard Reigns Over L.A.

Somewhere in the future we will likely see an economics thesis written about what‘s value is. He’s the NBA’s version of the hot new start-up that’s the most talked-about thing that no one is positive can bring in money. His two months on top of the NBA’s mountain as social-media king has been parlayed into an offer from Houston, of course. It’s old news, but here’s where there is always value: Asking his teammates about Lin’s contract.anddelivered Sunday with their honest takes on the pros and cons of Linsanity. ‘Melo did express that he absolutely wants him back, telling reporters that “I would love to see him back.” Then he said the honest thing about the $25 million deal. “It’s up to the organization to say they want to match that ridiculous contract that’s out there.” The first two years, of $5 million each, isn’t crazy money for a guard like Lin (thatoffer, meanwhile, is insane). But the third year is nuts at $14 million, and ‘Melo is right to say it. Of course, is hoping thatwill be the patch to cover up the loss any less weird? The other part of the deal was Smith’s take from Las Vegas to Sports Illustrated‘s. If the Knicks keep Lin, would that deal make for jealousy in the locker room? Smith to Amick: “I think some guys take it personal, because they’ve been doing it longer and haven’t received any reward for it yet. I think it’s a tough subject to touch on for a lot of guys.” The Knicks still have two days to go to decide whether or not to keep Lin. … That’s not even the last Knicks note.was arrested for DWI in the Hamptons after crashing his 2010 Escalade into a pole at 2 a.m. Not a good look to start your tenure in New York … In other free agency dealings on Sunday, Phoenix claimedoff amnesty waivers from Houston. Scola had a couple nice Tweets to his fans once he got the news. “Special thanks to the Houston Rockets organization, you make my dream come true and I will never forget that neither.” Scola’s avatar is his Rockets uniform so this was the logical next tweet: “Now its time to change my twitter picture…” … Hit the jump to check out everything that went down at the World Basketball Festival’s third day.