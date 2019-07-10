Chauncey Billups Explained How Carmelo Anthony’s Mentality Has Pushed Him Out Of The NBA

07.10.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony hasn’t yet found a new NBA home for the 2019-20 season. It looks increasingly unlikely that he ever will.

The 10-time All-Star played in ten games for the Houston Rockets last season before he and the team “parted ways”. Despite being rumored to join another contender, Anthony’s season was over before it started, and he was traded to the Bulls later in the year and summarily waived. That came after a year of being a scapegoat in Oklahoma City as the ill-fitting member of the big three with Paul George and Russell Westbrook. (There may have been other problems with the Thunder.)

NBA teams don’t believe that Anthony can be a helpful player for them at this point in his career, and he hasn’t done enough to prove otherwise. Chauncey Billups, his former teammate in both Denver and New York, believes that Anthony’s problem is his inability to assume a secondary role, not that he lacks the skill to be a quality NBA player.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYCHAUNCEY BILLUPS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP