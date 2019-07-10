Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony hasn’t yet found a new NBA home for the 2019-20 season. It looks increasingly unlikely that he ever will.

The 10-time All-Star played in ten games for the Houston Rockets last season before he and the team “parted ways”. Despite being rumored to join another contender, Anthony’s season was over before it started, and he was traded to the Bulls later in the year and summarily waived. That came after a year of being a scapegoat in Oklahoma City as the ill-fitting member of the big three with Paul George and Russell Westbrook. (There may have been other problems with the Thunder.)

NBA teams don’t believe that Anthony can be a helpful player for them at this point in his career, and he hasn’t done enough to prove otherwise. Chauncey Billups, his former teammate in both Denver and New York, believes that Anthony’s problem is his inability to assume a secondary role, not that he lacks the skill to be a quality NBA player.