Carmelo Anthony Dropping “Become Legendary” Mixtape

With Carmelo Anthony‘s seventh signature shoe, the Jordan Melo M7, dropping this Saturday, ‘Melo is also giving you something to listen to before, during and after you hoop: a mixtape. From his label Krossover Entertainment, ‘Melo will be dropping Become Legendary this Saturday as well featuring artists including Bun B, Ghostface Killah, Styles P, Nas, MC Lyte, Cassidy and Diego Cash.

For more information and additional details on where to download Become Legendary, follow ‘Melo on Twitter.

UPDATE: Click HERE to download.

