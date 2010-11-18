Carmelo Anthony Dropping “Become Legendary” Mixtape

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Carmelo Anthony
11.18.10 8 years ago

With Carmelo Anthony‘s seventh signature shoe, the Jordan Melo M7, dropping this Saturday, ‘Melo is also giving you something to listen to before, during and after you hoop: a mixtape. From his label Krossover Entertainment, ‘Melo will be dropping Become Legendary this Saturday as well featuring artists including Bun B, Ghostface Killah, Styles P, Nas, MC Lyte, Cassidy and Diego Cash.

For more information and additional details on where to download Become Legendary, follow ‘Melo on Twitter.

UPDATE: Click HERE to download.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSBecome LegendaryCARMELO ANTHONYJordan BrandJORDAN MELO M7Krossover EntertainmentReal StoriesStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP