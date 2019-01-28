Getty Image

The Dwayne Wade farewell tour continued on Sunday afternoon in New York City as the future Hall of Fame guard and his Miami Heat teammates suited up for what will be his second to last game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Wade has had some lovely moments with old friends, former teammates, and players who grew up idolizing him as he closes the book on his illustrious NBA career, and that continued prior tip-off on Sunday as one of his best buds made a somewhat unexpected appearance to help send him off in style.

Long-time Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, who was seated courtside on Sunday, got a standing ovation from the home crowd as they played a video tribute on the Jumbotron of his record-setting 62-point game at MSG, and afterward, he took a moment to acknowledge the fans, who clearly still have a lot of love for the former franchise star.