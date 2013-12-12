Carmelo Anthony, Foot Locker Release New Commercial: “23 Days Of Flight”

Jordan Brand unveiled Carmelo Anthony‘s 10th signature sneaker yesterday — the Melo M10 — and today, Foot Locker is kicking off their “23 Days of Flight” Jordan campaign with this new commercial. Beginning with the launch of the Taxi 12s this Saturday, and culminating with the release of the Melo M10 and Melo 1.5 on January 4, get ready for some heat this winter.

