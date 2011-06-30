Carmelo Anthony Gets A Sneak Peek At MSG Renovation

As many of you already know, Madison Square Garden, the World’s Most Famous Arena, is currently in the first stages of an estimated $800 million renovation. The transformation is currently underway, starting on the lower bowl, which will include an expanded concourse, revamped seating, new locker rooms, new media areas, and 20 new event-level suites. With an estimated completion date of October 2013, the arena will be transformed into a state-of-the-art venue, giving the old and iconic building a brand-new look. With that, check out a few photos of Carmelo Anthony getting a first-hand look at the construction after the jump.

When the Knicks open their season, the lower bowl of the Garden will be completely transformed, including an expanded lower level concourse with new food and beverage options and city views, new lower bowl seating area, new Event Level Suites and Delta Sky360 Club, and new locker rooms. There are currently 1000 construction workers working daily to get the building ready.

What do you think?

