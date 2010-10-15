Carmelo Anthony gives Denver 30 reasons not to trade him

If Carmelo Anthony keeps playing like this, he might as well keep up the rent payments on his property in Denver, because he won’t be going anywhere until at least Summer 2011. ‘Melo dropped 30 points (17-19 FT), 14 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 steals on the Clippers at Staples Center last night, carrying a Nuggets squad that was without Chauncey, K-Mart and Al Harrington. Denver was up three with five seconds left when ‘Melo stepped to the line and iced the W after Eric Gordon missed a potential game-tying triple … We thought it would at least take a few weeks into the season, but Gordon (19 pts) and Blake Griffin (24 pts, 14 rebs) are already jacking Baron Davis‘ spot as L.A.’s top option. Gordon looks more bouncy than ever before — and that’s bouncy in a Jason Richardson way, not an Oliver Miller way — and is playing with a lot more confidence since his breakout run at the FIBA World Championship. Blake is just being the beast we thought he’d be all along … If you’re looking for 2010’s Lottery bust, keep an eye on Al-Farouq Aminu. Had he clocked 7 minutes off the bench and almost completed a “trillion” stat line during the regular season for a good team as a Top-10 pick, we’d understand. But this is the preseason, when young players are supposed to get time to shine, and he’s on the Clippers. Not to write the kid off yet, but we’re seeing some D-League bus rides in Aminu’s near future … Gilbert Arenas didn’t have to fake an injury this time. Three minutes into his first shift against Milwaukee, karma grabbed Arenas by the groin and pulled him out of the game for real. (Arenas had already racked up 3 steals.) … The main storyline was the head-to-head between John Wall (15 pts, 11 asts, 2 stls) and Brandon Jennings (13 pts, 7 asts, 3 stls). Though he’s the rookie, Wall has the physical advantage over Jennings in size and speed. But Jennings is more crafty and has a bigger set of Sam Cassells on him, making this almost like the young PG’s version of LeBron vs. Kobe … Other stat lines from Thursday: Al Jefferson posted 24 points in Utah’s win over Phoenix; J.J. Hickson had 18 points and 9 boards as Cleveland beat San Antonio’s JV (Duncan, Parker, Manu, RJ and Splitter all sat); Brandon Bass went for 16 points and 9 boards in Orlando’s win over Charlotte; Mike Conley put up 27 and 4 steals as Memphis beat Spain’s Caja Laboral; and Kevin Durant‘s 20 points, 5 boards and 7 dimes led OKC over Russia’s CSKA Moscow, while Trajan Langdon went scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting …

Of course right after we heard about the Braves fan who had Bobby Cox tattooed on his leg, we got wind of this image: A Knicks fan who has John Starks' famous dunk on Michael Jordan and Horace Grant inked on his arm. Not sure what to make of this one … We haven't even played a real game yet, and talk about referees is already overshadowing the NBA's on-court product. What is this, the playoffs in October? A lot of headlines yesterday focused on the player's association preparing to challenge the League's crack-down on behavior that warrants technical fouls. One of our readers made a good point: While it can get annoying watching guys like Rasheed go overboard with the post-whistle antics, at the same time, you have to give the players some way to vent their frustration during a game. NFL players can always hit somebody. NHL players can start a fight. MLB players can discreetly slip out of the dugout between at-bats and assault whatever random equipment they choose off-camera. NBA players? Apparently they have to keep their cool at all times. That's not even natural when you're talking about big-time sports. How do you think the League can find a balance between preventing over-the-top whining and still allowing players to act normal competitors?