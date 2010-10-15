Carmelo Anthony gives Denver 30 reasons not to trade him

If Carmelo Anthony keeps playing like this, he might as well keep up the rent payments on his property in Denver, because he won’t be going anywhere until at least Summer 2011. ‘Melo dropped 30 points (17-19 FT), 14 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 steals on the Clippers at Staples Center last night, carrying a Nuggets squad that was without Chauncey, K-Mart and Al Harrington. Denver was up three with five seconds left when ‘Melo stepped to the line and iced the W after Eric Gordon missed a potential game-tying triple … We thought it would at least take a few weeks into the season, but Gordon (19 pts) and Blake Griffin (24 pts, 14 rebs) are already jacking Baron Davis‘ spot as L.A.’s top option. Gordon looks more bouncy than ever before — and that’s bouncy in a Jason Richardson way, not an Oliver Miller way — and is playing with a lot more confidence since his breakout run at the FIBA World Championship. Blake is just being the beast we thought he’d be all along … If you’re looking for 2010’s Lottery bust, keep an eye on Al-Farouq Aminu. Had he clocked 7 minutes off the bench and almost completed a “trillion” stat line during the regular season for a good team as a Top-10 pick, we’d understand. But this is the preseason, when young players are supposed to get time to shine, and he’s on the Clippers. Not to write the kid off yet, but we’re seeing some D-League bus rides in Aminu’s near future … Gilbert Arenas didn’t have to fake an injury this time. Three minutes into his first shift against Milwaukee, karma grabbed Arenas by the groin and pulled him out of the game for real. (Arenas had already racked up 3 steals.) … The main storyline was the head-to-head between John Wall (15 pts, 11 asts, 2 stls) and Brandon Jennings (13 pts, 7 asts, 3 stls). Though he’s the rookie, Wall has the physical advantage over Jennings in size and speed. But Jennings is more crafty and has a bigger set of Sam Cassells on him, making this almost like the young PG’s version of LeBron vs. Kobe … Other stat lines from Thursday: Al Jefferson posted 24 points in Utah’s win over Phoenix; J.J. Hickson had 18 points and 9 boards as Cleveland beat San Antonio’s JV (Duncan, Parker, Manu, RJ and Splitter all sat); Brandon Bass went for 16 points and 9 boards in Orlando’s win over Charlotte; Mike Conley put up 27 and 4 steals as Memphis beat Spain’s Caja Laboral; and Kevin Durant‘s 20 points, 5 boards and 7 dimes led OKC over Russia’s CSKA Moscow, while Trajan Langdon went scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting …
Of course right after we heard about the Braves fan who had Bobby Cox tattooed on his leg, we got wind of this image: A Knicks fan who has John Starks‘ famous dunk on Michael Jordan and Horace Grant inked on his arm. Not sure what to make of this one … We haven’t even played a real game yet, and talk about referees is already overshadowing the NBA’s on-court product. What is this, the playoffs in October? A lot of headlines yesterday focused on the player’s association preparing to challenge the League’s crack-down on behavior that warrants technical fouls. One of our readers made a good point: While it can get annoying watching guys like Rasheed go overboard with the post-whistle antics, at the same time, you have to give the players some way to vent their frustration during a game. NFL players can always hit somebody. NHL players can start a fight. MLB players can discreetly slip out of the dugout between at-bats and assault whatever random equipment they choose off-camera. NBA players? Apparently they have to keep their cool at all times. That’s not even natural when you’re talking about big-time sports. How do you think the League can find a balance between preventing over-the-top whining and still allowing players to act normal competitors? … We’re out like Baron’s marquee spot …
That’s my guy!
It’s just preseason, but hopefully this is the year that Melo steps out of Lebron’s shadow as well as KD’s (how the hell did that happen) and show people why he’s the 2nd best small forward in the league.
its so true how NBA players have no way of venting unless they go to the locker room…
they are constantly under the camera, even if a dude picks his nose he’d end up on sports centre
Yep there’s a big difference between reacting/venting for a hot second and throwing a temper tantrum like a lil bitch! I normally like Stern but they need to recognize this fact.
KD isn’t on THAT level just yet.
and b jennings vs john wall. man they’re not even the best players on their respective teams. how is that gonna be kobe vs lebron? while the two best points still are chris paul and deron williams and the best passers are jason kidd and steve nash?
Wow I didn’t know melo had 9 assists in the words of brian fellows that’s crazy.
btw orlando’s bench and role players beat the bobcats. while the bobcats their starters only played 25 minutes max. it’s gotta say something. The good news out of that game was Darius Miles getting some tick. Yes that Darius Miles. I hope he makes the team. It’d make for a great story. just like shaun livingston who’s on the same team. These guys have a love for the game and a work ethic we can all appreciate.
lol@ darius miles having a love for the game. and what was that about work ethic? GTFOH u moron
How about JaVale McGee’s block of the night?!!
[www.youtube.com]
work ethic on darius miles??? you’re fuckin with us right?
I think he spends more time fixing his dreads than working on his game. apart from having hops, that dude doesnt have anything else.
It would be a good comeback story, yes. good story because of his work ethic? Get the f outta here
@ Mario:
even better: Nick Young’s dunk:
[www.youtube.com]
NBA players should be able to carry on however they like after a whistle, so long as there is no verbal/violent actions toward other players, coaches, fans or referees.
Its kinda fun watchin’ guys dancin like lil ballerinas to half court with the ball because of a bad call.
Thanks for the shoutout, DIME!
There needs to be some sort of a middle ground. Nobody wants to see Kendrick Perkins or Tim Duncan continue to whine all game long, but it should be up to the coaches to shut their guys up if they get outta hand. What’s happening now will only lead to another brawl like the one that happened at The Palace.
@ab40
U better expect to get a lot of shit for the D-Miles/work ethic comment. If he had work ethic he would have never left the NBA.
I share Rafa’s and Manila’s thoughts on this one (hopefully the other readers join the chorus too) –> Get the fuck outta here!! Lol
I remember when Darius Miles was hyped as the next KG. Dude had all the talent in the world and literally no basketball IQ and definitely no work ethic at all.
GTFOH from me as well
Players should not be allowed to interact or talk with the refs. Let them react as much as they want, but all the side conversations with refs are inappropriate. Refs are supposed to be impartial; it’s fuckin annoying seeing Kobe or Duncan or whoever spending half the game trying to get them to make certain calls. Let the refs do their jobs, whine as much as you want otherwise, and all will be well.
Daruis Miles. Work ethic?. What?
This technical thing is BS, last night J.O was just talking to the refs in a calm manner and they threw his ass out, things like that need to stop. They should just make it that over the top complaints need to stop basketball is a physical game and the refs make mistakes, let the players vent for Christs sake.
*D.L. Hughely voice* normally I don’t do this but uhhh…… Keep the party going….. D Miles having work ethic, GTFOH!!!!
@ab40
Ha ha! You said D-Miles and work ethic in the same sentence… Sacrilege!!! Oh and GTFOH!
I kind of agree with dmitry’s comment
I don’t know about you guys but back when I played, no matter what league, only the captains were allowed to engage in a converstation with the refs. I know it wasn’t the NBA, but there’s gotta be a happy medium between the league and players. Players should still be allowed to express emotions away from the ref as long as there’s no motion towards the refs. And only the team captains are allowed to engage the ref in conversation. I think that’s pretty reasonable. This zero-tolerance bullshit will tear down the league. If they don’t back down from this, I can totally see Prokorov saying, “fuck this, I’ll bring back the ABA where it’s a player’s league.” Watch how fast Stern backs down from his dictatorship stance.
David Stern needs to step away soon,
he has just lost touch I think, this foul shit is too much.
@ab40 – joining the chorus on the Darius Miles/work ethic comment, GET THE FUCK OUTTA HERE!!
@JAY – damn, you beat me to dmitry; same comment, there’s a reason why Kobe and Duncan are the captains…
And WHERE IS JURG???!!!
Starks didn’t dunk on Jordan…and it’s probably more the young point guard version of Deron vs. CP3.
@ mario – Wow Javale McGhee looked like a light skinned Dwight Howard with that block.
Hopefully the players will vent by attacking the rim more. Look out for some nasty facials this season, I hope!!!
Oh yeah and Darius Miles and work ethic GTFOH
OK, let’s not forget Darius Miles has come back from a knee injury that was declared “career-ending” by doctors to play at an NBA level. That knee doesn’t recuperate from intensive couch-sitting. He has to have a work ethic to even be playing right now.
How many of the people here saying D-Miles has no work ethic have ever been in a gym with him? I’m gonna guess zero. And neither have I, but I do know that every NBA player who’s not just there for size (e.g. Jerome James) has to have a solid work ethic. You can’t be good enough to make the NBA without working on your game for countless hours. D-Miles might not be on the level of Udonis Haslem or KD or Kobe when it comes to that, but you can’t say he’s got no work ethic.
how about a tattoo of Starks sucking in the dunk contest?
why bring up the new TF rules? There were no big problems last season. The last big fight in the NBA was in New York, back when Iverson got traded to Denver. I think the big superstars should all get ejected on purpose and Stern will realize what a stupid mistake he made
Right under that tat he should have “2-18”
and “GTFOH”
or a tattoo of Starks and his twisted ball. …or a picture of him with just one nut.
I still cringe when recounting the story. poor guy.
[articles.latimes.com]
@ AB
Hindsight is a bitch, ain’t it?? If only D-Miles hit the gym with that same work ethic before the injury…
Put yourself in his lazy-ass shoes. You’re a player straight out of high school, blessed with god given ability, you don’t work out and are skinny and lazy as shit… then all of a sudden you get hit with an injury that doctors are saying it could be career-ending…. after some soul searching you realize “Shit, I didn’t go to college. I have no plan B. What am I gonna do??”
^If that doesn’t make you hit the gym ASAP to get back onto the floor, I don’t know what will.” His injury forced him to be a hard worker. He wasn’t a hard worker to begin with. That’s why we are sayin GTFO!
AB, yes, he worked hard to get back, but that’s all he worked hard for. His game has never gotten better since he got into the NBA, he’s never fit on a team better than the clips back when he and Q where bumping their heads. Sorry dude, but aside from the obvious “I still wanna play in the NBA” rehab job, he’s got no work ethic. So again, GTFOH!!
If there’s a good hate train going, I’m going to hop on! Fuck Darius Miles and his supposed work ethic. That shit is comedy, the same sort of comedy as someone going on LSD, pulling a gun and trying to shoot purple squirrels…that gets “most drug induced comment of the day” award.
AB
Lets not forget that Darius Miles has never really played at an NBA level (he always had POTENTIAL to). Lets also not forget that he HASN’T came back from that knee injury yet, other than the Griz giving him just enough games to fuck up the Blazer’s insurance, haha.
You also forgot another category of players who collect NBA cheques undeservedly, athletic wings who have all the potential in the world. Darius is that athletic wing who had all the potential in the world, but didn’t fulfill it at all.
About the fucking refs:
I’ve been bashing on the refs for YEARS on this site. Since it became very obvious the refs have agendas and actively work towards fulfilling it…the NBA has lost a lot of appeal for me. Personally, as a fan, I’ve almost completely stopped spending money on the product that is being put out on the floor. It’s not any specific team or anything, but it’s the whole format of the game is changing into a completely emasculated and pussy version of itself. I used to go to several games during the year, all court side tickets, etc. I used to have 3 league pass subscriptions (my house, parents, ex-in law’s), I now have 0. The only thing I’ve really spent money on, that is NBA related lately, is official game balls (I personalize them by getting name branded in), and that is purely so I can play.
I want to see MEN play. I want to see people who are passionate and caring about the results of the game. I want to see guys who are into it as much as I am as a fan. I don’t want to see people who can’t get into the game, because the refs will just take them out.
It’s ironic, that the rules of the game have changed so that the games are “more exciting” and “higher scoring” yet, most of the higher scoring is a result of foul shots from cheap pussy ass fouls. Who wants to watch a guy like LeBron or Wade take 20 fucking free throws in one game? Who wants to see the highest scorers in the league getting 33-40% of their points from free throws? The choices to make these games higher scoring have resulted in the completely opposite thing, games are more boring and frustrating to watch.
Fuck David Stern!
Oh yeah, that John Starks tattoo is absolutely retarded. Not just the image that the obviously mentally deficient person decided to put on their flesh, but the obviously horrible quality of work that was done. Even being very familiar with the scene, and knowing what is going on, I still had trouble figuring out what exactly I was looking at. I could see people who didn’t know anything at all about basketball asking wtf is going on. John Starks looks like a fucking bear: [jamiedubs.com] .
Leave it to people from New Yark to do stupid shit that they think is cool and makes them a bad ass, while the rest of the world just points and laughs!
Ive never wanted a man to die..
But SERIOUSLY.. i hate David Stern.. Hes so fuckin dirty it aint even funny..
I wonder how the mob and other organized crime would feel about Stern basically making all these “control the outcome rules”..
That ref rule basically says “if you have a 10 pt lead and the refs start calling bullshit fouls for the other team dont even THINK about LOOKING in the direction of the ref otherwise they get another FT and the ball..”
All these rule changes benefit the bullshit someway..
I hope he dies a painful death.. really i hope the mob gets his a$$.. he probably already in bed with them but i hope something goes wrong..
but im with AB.. if you aint in the NBA based on size then you need to have a DECENT work ethic and considering the injuries Miles has had he gotta at least work hard for the league to even THINK about giving him a chance..
Otherwise he wouldnt get past his first workout..
