Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony’s pursuit of the first NBA championship of his career has brought him to Houston, where he hopes that he’ll be able to get that elusive first ring next to fellow title chasers Mike D’Antoni, James Harden, and Chris Paul. There are questions about how Anthony will fit into this group, which leads to a question that popped up last season in Oklahoma City being asked: Is the best thing for Carmelo Anthony to start or come off the bench?

When he was on the Thunder, Anthony was very much not down with the idea of being a sixth or seventh man, resisting the idea of coming off of the bench when it arose. On Monday at the Rockets’ media day, Anthony was asked about the idea once more, and while he said the conversation had not popped up yet, he isn’t completely opposed to the idea.

“At the end of the day, we’re all going to camp to figure out what works in order for this team to try to win a championship,” Anthony said, according to Tim McMahon of ESPN. “If that time comes, we’ll have that conversation. My goal is to go into training camp, be the best player I can be, be in the best shape I can be and do what I have to do to help this team get over the hump and win a championship. That’s all it is.