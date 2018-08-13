Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony finally signed with the Houston Rockets on Monday, ending an odyssey where the destination seemed clear from the beginning but the journey took much longer than everyone would have liked.

Anthony did get a sweet Atlanta Hawks jersey out of the deal, not to mention a pretty hefty payday, and he now gets to join one of the favorites in the Western Conference as they try to dethrone the Golden State Warriors this fall. It was clear the Rockets had interest in Anthony’s services for some time, but now that he’s passed his physical and signed his deal, how he actually fits in on the team is another question.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, that fit might begin with Anthony coming off the bench for the Rockets. Included in his story about Anthony’s official signing is a tidbit about how he’s expected to come off the bench for Houston.

The Rockets are expected to bring Anthony off the bench this season, signing him after winning an NBA-best 65 regular-season games and pushing the Golden State Warriors to a seven-game series in the Western Conference finals.

Woj later clarified on Twitter that he will compete for a starting role in Houston, but the expectation is that he will see big minutes in a role where he starts the game in warmup gear.