Can the Nuggets Survive Without ‘Melo?

Reports have surfaced all over the web about Carmelo Anthony‘s right hand, ranging from reports that the X-Ray’s revealed it is a “probable fracture,” and others saying that it’s definitely broken. Either way, it’s looking like Denver could be without his much-needed scoring punch for an extended period of time.
At best, it’s a major scare for the first-place team in the Northwest Division. At worst, it’s a major blow for a Nuggets team that was beginning to look like a serious contender for the first time in at least 20 years.
Without ‘Melo in the lineup for an extended period of time, can Denver survive and remain atop the Northwest? Odds are they’d need a much bigger contribution from Linas Kleiza and a far more consistent performance from J.R. Smith.
The other option is for George Karl to reorient his offense with ‘Melo on the bench. Though this could be a dangerous move given the implications for the rest of the season, but what about working the ball through Kenyon Martin as the primary scoring option? Martin led the team in scoring for the third time this season in last night’s game against Indy, putting up 25 points on 9-13 shooting.
Do you think that Denver will remain in first if Carmelo is on the bench for a prolonged period of time?
Source: Rocky Mountain News
Nuggets are going down. Go Jazz.
the Nuggets without Melo are nothing more than the Tidbits. there goes the season…
the Nuggets dont stand a chance without Melo !
They’ll win a few games here and there, but they ain’t shooting for the ‘chip without him.
they werent shootin for the chip with him comon they had zero chance of winning and billups is the best player on the team.
everyone thought the rockets would die without yao for so long, but they pulled it together to go on a big win streak and win 2 games in the playoffs (aka: two seasons worth of playoff wins for the nuggets)
“Odds are they’d need a much bigger contribution from Linas Kleiza and a far more consistent performance from J.R. Smith.”
Dime, you guys answered your own question with that. ^^
And it’s a NO.
“But what about working the ball through Kenyon Martin as the primary scoring option?”
And that’ll be a HELL NO.
The Nugs best chance of staying on top relies on how well can Chauncey turn back the clock and drop mad buckets. Everything else will be futile.
Now Mardy Collins only has to look out for the left cross.
on a side note, i just saw the 2009 Sprite Slam Dunk Welcome Video, and it is weak!!!!!!!! lame!!! look it up on youtube. i feel like i’m getting ripped off. somebody throw a shoes at Stern!
amar
comon thats kinda of unfair the nuggets somehow always magically draw the spurs win game one and proceed to get destroyed in 4 straight
Haters. Melo will be out less than month…and that’s worst case. The nuggs just started their longest homstand of the season. 11 of their 14 games in January are at the Pepsi center. Melo has already missed five this season, and the nuggs are 3-2 for those games. The nuggs can do without Melo for January and still keep the top spot in the northwest (blazers=streaky, jazz=suck). I hate to see Melo out. But if he’as going to be out, January is the best time possible (schedule wise). If he is out into February, when their longest road trip begins, it could get a little nasty.
By the way, JR Smith is playing very, very well this season. I don’t know what Karl’s beef is with him, but this stretch will be a good time for him to shine. Plus, with Kleiza on the trading block, it will be good for the nuggs to get him some more minutes and possibly up his value a bit.
@Jeff-The jazz finish third in the northwest and most likely won’t make the playoffs. Real talk.
at post 7 ROFL !!!! JOKES !!!!!
That is messed up!
Expect Kleiza to go for 40 1 game and then never be heard from for 5 games and then go off for 30.
Is this what the McDonalds commercial was about? Mcnuggnuts?
it’s unfair that the nuggs always face the spurs in the playoffs, that’s why last season the suns did instead — and still lost. damn you spurs!
as for jazz finishing 3rd in the division . . . i don’t think that is highly probable . . . they’re doing pretty good for a team that has had 11 different starting lineups this season (and yet to play one game with all of their starters back in it)
and i see your “real talk” and counter with a “no layups!”
Coming from a dude with a broken bone in his right hand, I’d say that depending on the severity, Melo could be out for 2-3 months. I fractured the 5th metacarpal on 10-10-08 and for the first full 2 months I could barely use my hand for anything that wasn’t the most basic of movements.
I’m sure that Melo’s recovery from anything will be faster than mine due to his diet and exercise, but is his tolerance to the pain of a bone fracture in the hand going to be any different?
if they have an above .500 while he gone expect to hear chauncey billups mvp talk…
Actually if you give Kenyon the ball maybe he will step up his offense again
“Nuggets team that was beginning to look like a serious contender for the first time in at least 20 years.” I don’t know if they have been a “serious” contender…there’s no way they beat the Lakers, Suns or Spurs unless there is a huge fluke.
Replacing someone who jacks up 30 or 40 shots a game at 40-45% shouldn’t be hard…Nuggets might actually get someone who can play defense while jacking those shots now.
Concur with post 6. Melo is a guy who it just a flat-out tough match-up. Only other Nug who potentially regularly can be same is a pumped-up Billups.
No Melo, no problem–for the other teams.
You guys are the same people though that said the nuggets wont make the playoffs with out marcus camby and will be lucky to win 30 games shows what you guys know
kmart scored 25 last games… and nuggets survived without carmelo for like 4 games… n they lost one of them, but they still lose with carmelo, the nuggets will be fine with kleiza n jones
oh and its a probable slight fracture… not a broken bone
UTAH JAZZ SUCK!
Control (#19) do you even watch basketball or do you peek in every 3 or 4 years, make your ignorant conclusions and then hope no one notices? The Suns as title contenders? I wish it were true (two years ago legitimately) but that team is on its way out. Nash is old and unhappy, Shaq is older, and half the team of the wonder years has been traded away for the likes of Andre Bietrus and Jason Richardson? Yikes. 2. The Spurs are a perennial contender of course but the injuries have been worse for them this year; more than any season I can remember. Keeping their core healthy is proving to be more problematic as they age. I would say the Lakers and Hornets (or rather CP3+4) are legitimately better than the Nuggets, but everyone else is beatable, especially with Mr. Big Shot at the helm. To quote your ignorance: “Replacing someone who jacks up 30 or 40 shots a game at 40-45% shouldn’t be hard…Nuggets might actually get someone who can play defense while jacking those shots now.” Melo’s average shots per game this season and career (17.1/18.9) Shooting percentage (43.7/46.1). Rebounds per game 7.3 (5.5 defensive). With the Nuggets playing half court offense and with opponents points per game way down (-7 points/game from last season) the defensive mindset is taking shape. But oh well you wouldn’t be a good enough fan of the NBA to know anything like that would you? Go back to trolling the Yahoo sports boards where your inarticulate drivel belongs.