Can the Nuggets Survive Without ‘Melo?

Reports have surfaced all over the web about Carmelo Anthony‘s right hand, ranging from reports that the X-Ray’s revealed it is a “probable fracture,” and others saying that it’s definitely broken. Either way, it’s looking like Denver could be without his much-needed scoring punch for an extended period of time.

At best, it’s a major scare for the first-place team in the Northwest Division. At worst, it’s a major blow for a Nuggets team that was beginning to look like a serious contender for the first time in at least 20 years.



Without ‘Melo in the lineup for an extended period of time, can Denver survive and remain atop the Northwest? Odds are they’d need a much bigger contribution from Linas Kleiza and a far more consistent performance from J.R. Smith.

The other option is for George Karl to reorient his offense with ‘Melo on the bench. Though this could be a dangerous move given the implications for the rest of the season, but what about working the ball through Kenyon Martin as the primary scoring option? Martin led the team in scoring for the third time this season in last night’s game against Indy, putting up 25 points on 9-13 shooting.

Do you think that Denver will remain in first if Carmelo is on the bench for a prolonged period of time?

Source: Rocky Mountain News