Carmelo Anthony Knocks Off LeBron, Becomes First Knick to Have Top-Selling Jersey

Amidst all of the well-earned hoopla surrounding the college game, we got some really interesting news from our friends at the NBA last night: Carmelo Anthony has unseated LeBron James for the highest-selling NBA jersey.

‘Melo is the first New York Knicks player to lead these rankings since the list was first released back in 2001-02 (Rankings are based on combined sales at the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue and NBAStore.com from November 2012 to present). ‘Melo jumps from the No. 4 spot since the last time these rankings were released, and James drops to No. 2. To put in perspective of just how hard it is to crack that top spot, Kobe Bryant has held the distinction seven times, and LeBron four.

Check out the rest of the player and team rankings:

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys

1. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

2. LeBron James, Miami Heat

3. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

4. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

5. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

6. Deron Williams, Brooklyn Nets

7. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

8. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics

9. Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

10. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

11. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers+

12. Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers

13. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

14. Amar’e Stoudemire, New York Knicks*

15. Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise

1. New York Knicks

2. Miami Heat

3. Los Angeles Lakers

4. Brooklyn Nets

5. Chicago Bulls

6. Boston Celtics

7. Oklahoma City Thunder

8. Los Angeles Clippers

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Philadelphia 76ers

Does anything on this list surprise you?

