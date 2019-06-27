Getty Image

The last we saw of Carmelo Anthony, he was joining his Banana Boat compadres at Barclays Center in Brooklyn to help give Dwyane Wade a proper sendoff at the final game of his NBA career. Wade used the opportunity to swap jerseys with his old pal, continuing a postgame ritual between long-time friends and rivals that was all the more bittersweet given the way Anthony’s career had remained limbo after the Rockets parted ways with him earlier in the season.

But despite the lukewarm market for his services, Anthony apparently isn’t ready to call it quits on his basketball career just yet. His name has even popped up in recent rumors regarding a potential return to the Knicks, where he would ostensibly retire with the team of his second-longest tenure, though there are numerous obstacles standing in the way of that scenario.

At the same time, it appears a long-awaited union with LeBron James might once again be in the works. According to the latest rumors, anonymous executives around the league believe that Los Angeles is his likely landing spot if he does in fact make a return this season.