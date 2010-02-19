Carmelo and LeBron Stage an Epic Shootout, and Everything You Need to Know About the NBA Trade Deadline Deals

How unreal was the LeBron James/Carmelo Anthony shootout in Cleveland last night? Their head-to-head overtime battle was so good, they pretty much completely overshadowed what was arguably the craziest NBA Trade Deadline Day (11 official trades, 39 players total switching teams) in history … There were lots of subplots leading into the game last night (the Cavs’ addition of Antawn Jamison at the trade deadline, the surprise return of Mo Williams from his shoulder injury), but when the lights went on for real, it was all about ‘Bron (43 points, 15 assists, 13 boards, 4 blocks, 2 steals) and ‘Melo (40 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks). For much of crunch time and the entire overtime, the two of them guarded each other, showcasing their contrasting offensive styles â€“ LeBron using brute strength to overpower ‘Melo on drives to the hoop; ‘Melo unleashing jumper after jumper right in LeBron’s mug. The overtime frame was basically the two of them giving each other buckets until Carmelo iced the game by sticking a long J over LeBron with two seconds left to win it for Denver … There are very few players in the NBA, if any, who can physically slow down LeBron on defense. None of them play for Denver. James was going right through ‘Melo and Chauncey, and right by Kenyon Martin. It was an especially tough assignment or Kenyon, who often found himself having to deal with LeBron on pick-and-rolls and having to track him while he was moving without the ball 35 feet away from the hoop … Chauncey is cold. With the Nuggets up two with about 1:20 left in OT, Chauncey got a pass from ‘Melo and was wide open in the corner. LeBron came closing in on him fast and you could just see James going for one of those Hakim Warrick-style blocks sending Chauncey’s shot to the soda man. Anybody else probably pump-fakes and passes or tries to get away from LeBron, but Chauncey caught it, waited for LeBron, let him get just close enough to where he’s wasn’t gonna get it, and drained the three in his eye … Antawn Jamison and Sebastian Telfair were in a luxury box with a Cavs official sitting between them, looking like he was talking them through Cleveland’s sets … Speaking of Jamison, he is clearly a great pickup for the Cavs and makes them significantly better, BUT, if they had been able to land Amar’e Stoudemire and could roll out a lineup of LeBron, STAT, Mo Williams, Shaq and say Anderson Varejao? Problems … The Kobe-less Lakers/Celtics game started off with Boston and Rajon Rondo looking to exploit one of L.A.’s most glaring weaknesses – the (in)ability to check fast guards. Rondo was giving the Lakers serious issues until they backed off and dared him to shoot. Rondo had nothing by way of jumpers last night, and when that happens, he’s pretty much neutralized. He finished 6-17 from the field … The rest of the game turned into a defensive struggle, which manifested itself in really physical play and lots of missed jumpers. Somehow, in a close game, the Celtics were outscored 17-11 in the fourth quarter and still won, 87-86 … When the dust settled after the NBA’s trade deadline came and went, almost 40 players were officially on the move. We were all over it on the site yesterday, tracking every rumor and every single deal throughout the day and night. There were a few big deals, like Tracy McGrady heading to the Big Apple and the epic Nate Robinson to Boston 5-player deal that was being worked out right up until the deadline. The rest were relatively minor, highlighted by the garbage-for-trash deal between the Sixers and Bucks, Tyrus Thomas to the Bobcats, John Salmons to the Bucks, and a few that snuck in right at the end … So now that the deadline has come and gone, who are the biggest winners and losers? We will have full breakdowns right here by 9 AM ET today … We’re out like T-Mac’s stay in purgatory.
Carmelo>Lebron. Suck on that Austin Burton
*and big ups to memphis for getting Brewer
melo is most def the better offensive player… way better… cat’s jumper was wet all night… he gave bron the business… if bron has to develop a more all around offensive game… he can’t rely on his athleticism forever… question… with the way his offensive game is at right now… what type of player would bron be without his athleticism???
Great games tonight (except for the Lakers – Boston 4th qtr)…
LeBron is a physical freak of nature and I love watching him play. That but after tonights game I’m starting to think that Melo will finish his career with more points. I mean LeBron will presumably slow down at around 30 and have to adjust his offensive game, while Melo can continue to master his same offensive style at that age.
Those 2 stat lines are just stupid, especially Bron’s.
during the cavs game they said that noones dropped 40+ 10+ and 15+ in a game since pistol in ’73… crazy.
If Melo vs Bron was epic, Pierce vs Artest was butt ugly.
I was expecting Miami to do something, Riley did nothing!
Bassy playin with lebron… so they get the guy bron wanted them to draft in 04. Get Jamison for Z who will probably be back in about a month or so. Great move cleveland. I don’t think LBJ is going anywhere buy cleveland.
Who is the pg for washington? the little guy or randy foye? In three days they traded away their whole starting lineup from the playoff years and gilbert will be gone next summer so he’s included as well. But they’re an exciting young team now with Mcgee, Blatche, Thornton, Howard and Foye. That’s a run and gun bunch. Flip won’t be happy but hey it’s the nba.
Miami, Atlanta, Phoenix, Utah. All these teams are sort of good but not championship caliber and they didn’t do nothing to get better. A shame realy to see players like amare, boozer, johnson, wade just letting the years go by without the ability to win anything.
And I’m happy Tmac is gonna play again but I’m not happy it’s with the knicks. Now I’ve gotta watch at least one knicks game this year. I hate watchin the knicks play. No D half a$$ed offensive sets and a whole lot of booing. I’m ready to see what he has left in the tank and which contender is gonna sign him next summer.
Melo vs Bron… FINALY I’m gonna download this game tomorrow.
hey dime, remember when you proclaimed hakim warrick to be the best off season signing bang-for-buck this summer? hehehehe
Hey Austin,
This is off topic, but that ice skater Evgeni Plushenko that you gushed about back on 2/17 got upset by a US skater last night for the gold. So much for all his smack talk:
“My enemies, they’re worried because I’m back. They’re afraid a little bit. … It’s a great feeling.”
The US ain’t worried, comrade. Go suck it.
I am loving how everyone is claiming Melo is a better scorer than Lebron after last night. Lebron had more points on a higher efficiency, and that’s while attempting several impossible, last-second shots. Oh, plus the rebounds and assists.
Good win for the Nuggets though. After they beat the Lakers twice and the Cavs twice, I think they need to be considered a serious contender.
This is too funny.
The Dallas Morning News has a report that includes this:
“if the Mavericks can get LeBron for Butler and Dampier, they would do it in one second. In fact, they would probably let the Cavaliers pick anybody on the team not named Dirk, with the possible exception of Jason Kidd, and do the deal.”
Then some reader posted the following comment:
“Well, the Dallas Morning News must be hiring.
I would like to apply for the position of Sports Beat Writer. I am attaching an example of the fine work I could provide the DMN.
MAVS BEGIN FREE AGENT FRENZY
Dallas (AP) Sources close to the Dallas Mavericks report the team is making big plans for the off season. A blockbuster trade involving the Mavs, Lakers, and Cavaliers is underway. Dallas will be sending JJ Berea to the Lakers and Erick Dampier to the Cavaliers in exchange for Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Suns forward Amare Stoudemire has decided to opt out of next years contract to come play for the Mavericks for the league minimum. The Washington Wizards and New Jersey Nets have also agreed to give Dallas their 1st round picks in next years NBA draft as a sign of good will.”
See: [www.dallasnews.com]
@post 2 – only a wifey would throw out some stupid-ass comment like that
and then 4&5 cradle Melo’s nuts some more.
Melo is nice, but we haven’t seen anything like Lebron since…. those two letters
Two very good games which might be a preview of the finals. I hate Joe Dumars for giving away Billups. It changed the balance in the west.
den vs cle last nyt was the bomb!
#2
melo will never be better than bron. bron is definetly better than melo in every facet of the game except in terms of their offensive game. bron just rely exclusively on his athleticism. unlikely melo whose offensive game is an assortment of moves and jumpers that lebron could only dream about.
#15
what 4 and 5 said isnt a stretch. if lebron looses his athleticism (age or injury) without improving his offensive game he’ll certainly find it way to difficult to find ways to score. even reggie was saying it, lebron just puts his head down and barrels through everybody.
and btw, if 4 and 5 are melo nuthuggers your basically a lebron c***sucker
@Diggity Dave — Plushenko got robbed! Not that I’m a skating expert all of a sudden, but I thought his routine was better than Evan’s. While Evan was basically flawless, he was also boring. Plushenko made you watch him, and didn’t have any major mistakes. If this were basketball, I can see where a flawlessly-played Tim Duncan game beats out a slightly flawed Amar’e Stoudemire game, but skating is about style as well as substance.
Why Fisher was in the game in the last two minutes is beyond me. Atrocious Defense against rondo, pierce, allen and really didn’t do anything.
Skating….really!?! I can’t get pass those outfits they wear, let’s stick to bball.
Good games yesterday but it is clear Lbj has a great all around game with video game stats but Melo scores the easiest. He’s damn near unguardable
If Lbj has to score alot the Cavs won’t win it all. The best attribute of his game is passing and finding open teammates not his scoring.
Great game last night with Melo and Bron. That was an classic 80’s/90’s shootout. Melo absolutely showed his a$$. He made me a fan of his even more so than I already was. He is Benards Kings fantasy. Melo is my created player in NBA2k10. Unreal.
Lebron had a really good game too. One thing that was weird though, Bron had 15ast by the end of the 3rd qrt, and finished the game with 15ast. If Clev wants to win games like that, throw the ball down low to Shaq. Lebron should know that.
Also, loved the fact that they spent a lot of time guarding eachother. That’s what I like to see, MAN THE F^k UP! That’s how it’s supposed to be done.
Dime I’m just not seeing the knicks/celtics trade as “epic.” Unless Giddens and Walker suddenly take the league by storm………….
So….I guess all the Cavs fans are mad because they got to see how good Melo is and that he is “offensively” better than LeBromance? Melo’s quote for the night should have been, “You cant handle the Truth!”
Good game and all but is it me or did Lebron walk off the court crying? Did anyone else see that???
@puke-blue
yes I peeped that. I didn’t want to post it, because it always starts a big argument. but yes, he missed that shot and walked directly off the court almost in tears.
good thing shaq hits his free throws when they count cuz we all know that if he makes them in the first quarter the refs dont add them to the score.
Lebron is a terrible sportsman, how do you battle like that all the way down to the wire and not show respect for your opponent. If hes the face of basketball then we are gonna have alot of little ignorant kids running around acting like “SOUL TRaiN CRY BABIES”…
Dancing when your up 25 and crying and carrying on like a female when you lose.
He should grow up and act like he has a set.
Ehhh, Denver plays physical. What’s the Over/Under on how many times Cav players fell or ‘tripped’??
6 and I’m takin’ the over.
LBJ’s J was OFF! like bug spray. He even tried that spin move/fadeaway thing like 83 feet away and bombed bad like a lousy comedian.
He’s gotta stop jackin’ the j when his j aint dropping and when the j aint droppin, possessions are flopping.
He’s jacking 23 feet out with 23 seconds on the shot clock. CHEEEEEELL
By the way, Props to Aron Aflalo or however you spell his name! Damn!!! What happened to last names like Smith and Johnson??? Don’t matter, he kept Bron Bron’s heat checks in check. Nice.
Just to think, if the Cavs could just hit thier FREE THROWS last night, it might not have been that close of a game. The Cavs couln’t get a free basket like a bad kid on Easter day.
Melo gets it poppin’ like a lip gloss song. He’s so Mellow and Smooth!! He was stinkin’ it up in the 1st but his 2nd Half was the TRUTH like an awesome wife. Melo got loose with it. That spin move on LBJ…CLASSIC!
This bol JR Smith man. This bol wicked. He can stroke a 3 like a pedophile. Still can’t rely on him though. But his back breaking ability is better than the Ultimate Warrior’s!! Or better even than Heath Ledger.
Too bad for Anderson…he was cleanin’ up like everyone’s favorite bald guy. Does he have hyrdaulic pumps embedded in his calves?? Hopefully his back is OK.
SHAQ was gettin’ tons of buckets like he robbed all the KFCs on the east coast.
Cavs need Z’s return like good sleep.
In 30 days, thier insomnia should be over.
A couple things I noticed last night from the game:
1. Melo is willing to guard Bron 1 on 1 throughout the game, where Bron will only do it in the 4th quarter
2. Melo’s jumper is unbelievable. He was hitter J after J in Bron’s face. Bron has worked on his shot, but he’s still light years away from Melo
3. Bron’s court vision is extremely better than Melo. That’s the biggest difference between the two of them. Melo will pass out of a double team, etc. But he doesn’t look to pass like Bron does.
4. It was good to finally see Melo accept the challege of going at Bron. As a nuggs fan I had started to notice that he would shy away sometimes from taking it to Bron.
All in all it was a great game. One of the best of the season.
@DIME,
Is no one gonna make a comment about Charles Barkley stating that “Lebron James is the only FA next summer that makes your team a contender”?
Really Charles? Well Wade has already won a Chip as the man. So how does Wade not make your team a contender. And also, this was the same night Melo shot his face off. And while Melo is not a FA this summer, he is also in the category of being able to make your avg team a title contender.
Oh yeah did you see Bron storm off the court…what a D-bag!
lmao @
“good thing shaq hits his free throws when they count cuz we all know that if he makes them in the first quarter the refs dont add them to the score.”
2) I’m not mad at Pau nor do I blame him for the loss…but I would rather have LO goin coast to coast against an unorganized Boston d and have Pau crash since nobody would even be thinkin about boxin his ass out than havin DFish tryin to shoot over Ray Ray on an inbounds. Shannon Brown throwin up js in the last minute like he was Kobe cost the game. We were actually beastin the Celts inside, when Shannon decided he was Glen Rice. Of course Pau showed that he can’t be the go-to guy when he tried to force that weak pass to Shannon under the basket
when he shoulda been takin it at em…
All in all, a good defensive battle and comeback when it looked like Boston was gonna run away with it and I’ll take 4 wins and 1 one point loss to Boston w/o Kobe, but we gave that one away
@DZ…funniest thing I read in a long time…
Bron is on some new age BALCO type stuff. It has to be against the law of some type of science for bron to be able to do what he do at his size(6’9 280)…dude got a crazy team of soviet bloc chemist on his side…smh
And some of you need to stall with the Lebron stormed off after a loss without shakin hands. I never defend Bron, but holy shit, if I put up 43, 15, and 10 and my boy put a 20 foot j in my eye for the game, I’d be a little ticked. Quit thinkin the dude owes you anything. I don’t remember Mike shakin hands after a loss, Magic, Bird, the same. Why hold Bron at a higher standard? I don’t remember Kobe shakin anybody hand either after losses, but I’m a Laker fan and sometimes you wanna know that the loss bothers a player as much as it bothers you. I hated watchin Vince Carter smilin, laughin it up as his team was gettin destroyed. I’ll take the “unsportsmanlike extreme” U really think Bron and Melo didn’t talk after the cameras were off? Maybe you think they gotta shake so that you’ll see? Minor basketball players still shake hands, high school players shake hands, college players shake hands. Lebron’s actions really don’t affect anything except to have grown ass men cryin about it on a website. Get over it.
I’m out
@AB..Funny the mention of the skater being robbed. So we know it’s possible. Did anyone notice how the refs assisted in every way to give the Cavs the game. If & when Lebron wins a ring(IF EVER). Stern & the officials should receive one too.
King James is not Kobe or Wade yet. The 2 threes. The DAMN HITCH IN THE FREE THROW KILLS HIS SHOT. It’s like he’s catching a cramp at the end of his release. The no call on Chauncey out of bounds. The phantom/Stern foul on Nene. He didn’t even swipe at all. It’s ridicolous & unfair for the fans watching. He still didn’t pull it off. Lebron wins this game he gets a whole article. Melo wins & bugs out result just like the R.O.Y. race. So what Lebron is better. Lebron is better. WhY? Because we say so & he’s the face of the league. Melo hit the game winner & it might as well have said so what in the article. Everyone is waiting on hand & knee for Lebron to come thru. The sad part is while we annoint the King we forget about a lot of the other ballers in the league. It causes resentment. I don’t like Lebron because it’s assumed he’ll win chips & is above & beyond everyone else.
Yet I seem to think Wade is the guy come clutch. If Melo would just make his mind up to pass when that double & triple team comes every time. He could be a MVP & win multiple chips. His triple threat & offensive skill is 2nd behind kobe & edges Gilbert & Joe Johnson.
Lebron work on your game. I would let Lebron keep shooting like Rondo. You stand a better chance. The refs will bail him out 100% of the time if he attacks the basket. I think you’d get a technical if he jump kicked you on the way to the basket. The refs could have easily dictated yesterday’s game. It was obvious who they wanted to win.
The whole screaming thing to draw a foul is a little played out too. Chauncey Billups is very underatted. He looks so much younger in Denver. Afflalo has been balling. He had the clamps with the help D on Lebron 1st half.
Chemistry is so important. The lose had a lot to do with trying to bring back Mo & Delonte not taking nothing away from Melo Jabs. FYI: Orlando Magic. That was really dumb what you did wth Jameer & Skip. I mean really
Jr Smith man. If he ever tries to learn some dribbling & more basketball skills. He’d be amazing. If you work on your game you could start & be a ALL Star. Check for his brother Chris Smith next yr at Louisville. Very similar games you’ll like. What an enigma.
Media causes most of the resentment toward Lebron. People that think for themselves & wathc basketball not just ESPN. Also people that don’t live & die on fantasy stats. Carmelo Anthony is the face of the Nuggets. He’s been a rock & changed this franchise for the better ever since entering the league. Playoffs every year in the WEST. Snubbed R.O.Y.,All Star,Best if not 2nd best every year on the Olympic team. Yet he still receives no credit. You know how draining that is. It’s like what the hell they want me to do. I personally love & like Wade,Gilbert,Melo & JJ in that order over Lebron. That’s my choice & opinion because of skill sit. Those players are politically correct except for Wade. Because he earned it. I hear the bashing of Wade on Star calls not Bron as much.
I still miss Gilbert every game I don’t see him on the court. I miss his blog & miss him being healthy. He was so entertaining that year. One of the best individual performances ever. Stat wise,Game Winners. You’d never know or remember. Funny how none of his games were mentioned before the unloaded Peter Vescey incident. He gave Kobe 61 LMAO & had him tight in the interview. Then came down & hurt the 2 time MVP Suns for 55. He’s a olympic star along with JJ & Josh Smith. Too bad it will never happen due to the league Marketing machine.
Olympic Roster
Jennings,Paul,Williams,Gil,Chauncey,Crawford
Evans,Kobe,Wade,Lebron,JJ,Smoove,Melo,Durant
Howard,Brook,Bynum(Damn our Post players are sorry)
Right EYES, the MEDIA is to blame for everything. World hunger, 3rd world poverty, Lebron being good…etc.
I swear some y’all be hating on some other sh**. Real talk.
Let’s see, eyes you “personally love & like Wade,Gilbert,Melo & JJ in that order over Lebron.”
BRON scores MORE, assists MORE, rebounds MORE, blocks MORE shots and shoots MORE accurately, even 3pointers than your favorite basketball player.
I guess it’s the media’s fault.
I agree with eyes on the gilbert thing but them miss free throws killed him. Like em said you only get 1 shot to blow…and he blew it. And Josh Smith is overrated in my eyes by basketball fans. Yes he is a great athelete but he is really tryus thomas with freedom. If Anthony Randolph had the freedom he had he would be better. But our post players don’t suck we just have a hard time using them correctly. Millsap, Kaman, Lopez, Lee, Landry, Horford, Jefferson, Zach and even the infamous Boozer…those are good players but we have guards who couldn’t throw an post entry pass if their life depended on it.
Like why don’t the nets focus their offense around brook. They would have atleast ten to fifteen more wins. They got the young guard talent to press teams on d and use brook in the halfcourt game yet they don’t do it. That’s poor coaching. Same with the Kings. Good young post players in Hawes and Thompson yet they are used only for pick and rolls. That doesn’t work. Develop your bigs and they will get better. Guards will always get their shots, but the big men need attention.
Look at Aaron Gray. Dude isn’t that atheletic but he got really good hands and can finish at the rim. Yet because he is considered slow he doesnt get the ball in the post and now he is out the league. That and many other reasons is why the nba sucks. Jordan even tho is he the greatest player ever, also was the worst thing to ever happen to basketball( American wise).
@ Eyes
No it isnt the media that causes the resentment its the biased BULLSHIT that we all witness like last night.. Lets not even talk about the fouls the Cavs committed AGAINST Denver lets talk about the BULLSHIT calls that Lebron GOT.. his last 3 point play was insult to all who think (Thanks Bill)..
And im with Kdizz on that one.. It was a regular season game so he didnt need to shake anyones hand.. it was funny to watch him walk off like a baby though.. probably cuz Melo really made him look inept on D last night.. damn the spin move was disgusting.. he shook Lebron out of his own ass..
Now EVERYONE needs to please acknowledge this.. Multiple REF crews have been in the Q for some big games against other contenders.. does anyone notice how under 1-2 minutes left in the game the opposing team gets DAMN NEAR NO CALLS?? i mean SERIOUSLY.. look at that fact and please try to explain to me any kind “coincidence”.. unfair and i liken it to steroids in baseball damn near..
Lebron will get RETARDED phantom calls but Chauncey can get BUMPLED (ON THE PERIMETER MIND YOU) RIGHT IN FRONT OF A REF TO THE POINT OF FALLING OUT OF BOUNDS AND THERE IS NOTHING.. DAMN PEOPLE.. WAKE UP.. THAT IS NOT BASKETBALL..
@Gabriel
No is saying that LBJ isn’t good, but I think the point is that he isn’t THAT much better than some of these other great players (ie Melo, Dwade, etc) It is the Media that pushes most of that.
Look at Melo’s skill set, much more polished that LBJ, he’s deadlier in the clutch, and on and on. So why isn’t he mentioned in the same breath with LBJ? Media…
Espn, Foxsports, Nike, etc decided back in ’03 that he was going to be the great one and they have not wavered on that. Even in the years where Kobe was clearly better than him, they would still make a case the he was better…
Let’s just slow down the hype wagon with LBJ that’s all I’m getting at
@ Brogden
See its peoples like you that pop up with some dumb unrelated as shit trying to be smart asses when someone says something that makes PERFECT sense..
aint no one saying Lebron isnt good.. Hes one of the alltime greats because bottom line we havent too many people capable of what he can do but come on man, if you think its “good basketball”, “fair competetion” with the shit he gets ur a fuckin follower..
And if the media didnt act like followers themselves and question that said BULLSHIT it wouldnt happen as much because the league would know it had eyes on them and their shit..
But nah we got people like yourself popping up with “Right EYES, the MEDIA is to blame for everything. World hunger, 3rd world poverty, Lebron being good…etc.”
And proclaim us haters for being observant..
Damn shame..
I have a sneaky suspicion that poster “eyes” is Charles Barkley.
The lack of focus on one subject throughout your posts is reeking of Sir Charles.
ANYWAYS
Good game from THE LakeShow last night.. couple of brain farts but for us being in our first close game without THE assassin i thought we did good..
Pau just ummmmmm got a little antsy out there lol.. bad pass to Shannon, bad timeout.. shit i mean Shannon didnt even FLASH open for a second lol good D by Allen on the baseline..
And Derek Fisher does tend to kill me but i love the F’er lol i remember someone saying he gets calls cuz hes the president of the players union.. Well check out his last drive with under a minute left.. Ummm FOUL..
And Paul Pierce is such a flopper sometimes..
Euros (sorry no offense) and string cheese players are supposed to be soft..
not beefy, been stabbed in neck g-unit cats.. he’ll hand out blocking fouls all day and get away with it but u BRUSH that man on his curl to the hoop and he jolts his neck up and makes a whiny face like a train hit him in the nads..
Crazy..
I’m not a LeBron fan, but some of these posts against him are ridiculous. The man had a MONSTER triple double along with 4 blocks and 2 steals.
Yes, he’s strong… yes, he’s athletic… but strength and athleticism by themselves don’t get you 43/15/13/4/2.
Carmelo might be the best pure offensive player in the league (with Durant closing in fast)… this, this is coming from a a Laker/Kobe fan.
But scoring is the only thing Carmelo has on King James. Without his athleticism, he wouldn’t be as effective, but athleticism alone doesn’t get you gaudy numbers like that!
^^ lol another person who dont get it ^^
@all posters,
Lebron is the most overrated athlete I have personally ever seen “witnessed”. There is no way around it. Over hyped, he is the Lil Wayne of basketball. The media forces him down your throat.
@KDizzle/Lakeshow
Maybe the reason why you guys see nothing wrong with LBJ not shaking hands is because your superstar has had poor character issues himself. So you learn to over look it.
But please stop the blasphemy of throwing LEGENDS names around just to try and make a point. Making up lies like “Jordan didn’t shake hands, neither did Bird/Magic”. That’s a bold face lie. When they show the highlights of Jordan getting his a$$ whooped by Det, he still shook hands. No matter how dirty they were. When TNT showed the Lakers/Celtics montage yesterday of them killing each other game after game in sports biggest rivalry, they still shook hands. The clip of Isiah Thomas and Kevin McHale giving each other a pound after the Pistons finally got past the Celtics (88′ I think) is one that always replays (although I think Bird did walk off without shaking hands on purpose that series).
And there is no way you can seriously condone LBJ not shaking Melos hand after such a great game. Reg season or not. I want to like LBJ, but watching him with the “I ate ass” face stump off the court to go cry in the locker room was down right disgusting and annoying.
Have any of you ever watched a great boxing match? I watch Roy Jones Jr. absolutely destroy his opponents and even mock them in the ring. Mike Tyson would damn near kill guys in the ring. ALI AND FRAZIER ALMOST KILLED EACHOTHER EVERY FIGHT, and Ali would go around calling him MONEKY, UNLCE TOM, GORRILLA, yet all of these guys were MAN ENOUGH to shake their opponent’s hands. GTFOH with that.
LBJ is a freak of nature athletically, but he has the mentality of an f^king grade school girl.
@37 Media is controlled so I’d say yes in their coverage of stories & bringing attention to it.
Not hating. It’s called difference of opinion usually from the masses. You have to be under 30 or don’t watch the league as a whole. Not just what’s marketed to us. To a Fantasy or statistician Lebron is great. #’s & + or – don’t win games. I don’t care how pretty the stat line is. We know already he’s a walking triple double. Still hasn’t won anything when it really counts. Best team in the N.B.A. last year what happen?
I like those players due to skill set & they could be Lebron given all the hype. Anybody is great if you wan’t to make them up to be. I could say I’m 6’5″ & you may believe me. Now factor in media & writers saying it you’d have no choice. Unless that is you saw it or thought for yourself. I understand what Lebron may become but he isn’t there yet in terms of being the best player in the N.B.A. He’s Magic Johnson w/out his Showtime bandmates. As witnessed last night there is no Lakers w/o Kobe. Regardless of how good on paper they look.
For people to consider Lebron the best what. He isn’t. There are a lot of players that are better or just as good. You wouldn’t know. Due to R.O.Y., DVD in Highschool playing with & against nobody & being bigger than everyone. Handed the league & a big contract like Drake of anticipation. Which has to be unheard. Not even Kobe/Jordan/Penny or Shaq was handed the league the way Bron was. They literally said here young’n it’s your league. We’ll pave the way & make sure everything is clear for you. Drake has a Sprite Commercial & is the biggest hip hop artist w/o a album. While I do congratulate. Damn. What some others with more talent must be thinking.
When you are politically correct & have the thing on your side. Any & all is possible. I know so many people that are more deserving & better. Due to their connections. We’ll never know.
@GB.. You also think everyone in the N.B.A. deserves to be here. People that didn’t make weren’t that good. There are no politics in the league & refs aren’t biased. Even Stern is biased as to how he wants his league ran. Carmelo is supposedly to hood. Kobe-Den
Wade is to close to Mike. It’s Lebron league & yet he still hasn’t won anything.
Lastly he does all the things MORE except win on the EAST. With a lot of help. He carries & walks more than anybody in the league & still don’t A.I. people. He go to move is the cannonball. Still got love for the man for living up to all of it. That was the most daunting task. He could of easily succomb to it. NOt many players could take all that & thrive the way he has. I’ll give him that. He’s a pro Pro & joy to watch for the most part. I’m a fan just wan’t him to earn it rather than it being given.
@Leroy…Some very excellent points. The fundametals of the game are gone. Too many 2 guards that can’t shoot & Point guards who can’t pass & shoot to much. All the big men want to be guards now. It’s all messed up. Do you think the Globalizing of the game has been good or bad for basketball. I hate when we compare the Euroleague game to the N.B.A. It’s not even close. Their best players can’t dominate here. Our worse players are stars over there. Go figure. I like some of them but I feel overall they’ve diluted the talent pool. Too many get drafted over deserving American born players & don’t pan. When financially they were better off just staying there. Also what the hell is up with paying a D-Leaguer under 30 thousand. You can’t raise a rat with that.
Agree with eyes…
LBJ was ‘given’ the keys to the NBA before he did anything significant
I agree with Chicagorilla..
Lebron is by far the most overratted player i have ever seen in my lifetime. I marvel at what athletic abilities he has, but as far as i see it he isnt even the second best player in the league after Kobe….
Id take Wade before Lebron anyday, id get the numbers and he has already won a chip, plus i wouldnt have to deal with the BITCHASSNESS Lebron brings to the court on a nightly basis.
Its very simple, i dont care what you do on a daily basis in your personal life, but when your on center stage, national TV, you show some class and shake your opponents hand. Set a example for all the kids that look up to you, even if you hate winning, The game is bigger then Lebron James.