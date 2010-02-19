Carmelo and LeBron Stage an Epic Shootout, and Everything You Need to Know About the NBA Trade Deadline Deals



How unreal was the LeBron James/Carmelo Anthony shootout in Cleveland last night? Their head-to-head overtime battle was so good, they pretty much completely overshadowed what was arguably the craziest NBA Trade Deadline Day (11 official trades, 39 players total switching teams) in history … There were lots of subplots leading into the game last night (the Cavs’ addition of Antawn Jamison at the trade deadline, the surprise return of Mo Williams from his shoulder injury), but when the lights went on for real, it was all about ‘Bron (43 points, 15 assists, 13 boards, 4 blocks, 2 steals) and ‘Melo (40 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks). For much of crunch time and the entire overtime, the two of them guarded each other, showcasing their contrasting offensive styles â€“ LeBron using brute strength to overpower ‘Melo on drives to the hoop; ‘Melo unleashing jumper after jumper right in LeBron’s mug. The overtime frame was basically the two of them giving each other buckets until Carmelo iced the game by sticking a long J over LeBron with two seconds left to win it for Denver … There are very few players in the NBA, if any, who can physically slow down LeBron on defense. None of them play for Denver. James was going right through ‘Melo and Chauncey, and right by Kenyon Martin. It was an especially tough assignment or Kenyon, who often found himself having to deal with LeBron on pick-and-rolls and having to track him while he was moving without the ball 35 feet away from the hoop … Chauncey is cold. With the Nuggets up two with about 1:20 left in OT, Chauncey got a pass from ‘Melo and was wide open in the corner. LeBron came closing in on him fast and you could just see James going for one of those Hakim Warrick-style blocks sending Chauncey’s shot to the soda man. Anybody else probably pump-fakes and passes or tries to get away from LeBron, but Chauncey caught it, waited for LeBron, let him get just close enough to where he’s wasn’t gonna get it, and drained the three in his eye … Antawn Jamison and Sebastian Telfair were in a luxury box with a Cavs official sitting between them, looking like he was talking them through Cleveland’s sets … Speaking of Jamison, he is clearly a great pickup for the Cavs and makes them significantly better, BUT, if they had been able to land Amar’e Stoudemire and could roll out a lineup of LeBron, STAT, Mo Williams, Shaq and say Anderson Varejao? Problems … The Kobe-less Lakers/Celtics game started off with Boston and Rajon Rondo looking to exploit one of L.A.’s most glaring weaknesses – the (in)ability to check fast guards. Rondo was giving the Lakers serious issues until they backed off and dared him to shoot. Rondo had nothing by way of jumpers last night, and when that happens, he’s pretty much neutralized. He finished 6-17 from the field … The rest of the game turned into a defensive struggle, which manifested itself in really physical play and lots of missed jumpers. Somehow, in a close game, the Celtics were outscored 17-11 in the fourth quarter and still won, 87-86 … When the dust settled after the NBA’s trade deadline came and went, almost 40 players were officially on the move. We were all over it on the site yesterday, tracking every rumor and every single deal throughout the day and night. There were a few big deals, like Tracy McGrady heading to the Big Apple and the epic Nate Robinson to Boston 5-player deal that was being worked out right up until the deadline. The rest were relatively minor, highlighted by the garbage-for-trash deal between the Sixers and Bucks, Tyrus Thomas to the Bobcats, John Salmons to the Bucks, and a few that snuck in right at the end … So now that the deadline has come and gone, who are the biggest winners and losers? We will have full breakdowns right here by 9 AM ET today … We’re out like T-Mac’s stay in purgatory.