Carmelo Anthony Has Lost Noticeable Weight, Too

If LeBron James is the bride, Carmelo Anthony is certainly the bridesmaid. In James’ shadow ever since being drafted behind him in 2003 despite leading Syracuse to a NCAA Championship, Anthony continued that trend by showing off a similarly trim physique to that of the four-time MVP on Instagram today.

(translated from Spanish) Great training session today.

It’s good to see that Carmelo isn’t resting on his laurels after signing a $124 million contract in July and admitting that the New York Knicks likely won’t win a championship this season.

He’s long been dogged by detractors for his lack of fitness compared to physical marvels like James, but that’s never been fair. Anthony’s body type – not unlike Paul Pierce’s – simply isn’t conducive to David-like musculature, but that hardly means he’s lacking for strength or stamina. Just look at his last two seasons with the Knicks. Carmelo has shouldered more offensive responsibility than almost any player in basketball over that timeframe, yet managed arguably the two best seasons of his career.

If the photos below are any indication of his commitment to improvement, Anthony could be even more dominant this year. Check out the side-by-side comparison below of the photo in question and one from early June. Carmelo, like LeBron, is working hard this summer.

Here’s hoping Anthony’s commitment to fitness pays off with an even better season in 2014-2015 than his last two in New York.

Will Carmelo’s weight loss pay off?

