Carmelo Anthony Making Movies With Mike Tyson

01.12.09 10 years ago

A little while back, Carmelo Anthony founded his own movie production house, Krossover Productions. The first film that Krossover will be involved with will be “TYSON.” We received this a little while ago about the movie:

TYSON is acclaimed indie director James Toback’s intimate and moving
no-holds-barred portrait of a humbled Mike Tyson told in the words of the
former heavyweight champion. In TYSON, Mike Tyson examines his own life in
and out of the ring with a candor, eloquence and vulnerability that is by
turns poignant, funny and never less than brutally honest. Through a deft
mixture of original interviews and archival footage and photographs, a
surprisingly complex, fully-rounded human being emerges. The film ranges
from Mike’s earliest memories of growing up on the mean streets of Brooklyn
through his entry into the world of boxing, including his rollercoaster ride
through the funhouse of worldwide fame and his fortunes won and lost.
TYSON offers much more than a documentary about a former heavyweight champ
— it is the story of a legendary and uniquely controversial international
athletic icon, a figure conjuring radical questions of race and class, and a
man who arose from the most debased circumstances and soared to seemingly
unlimited heights, followed by destruction generated by hubris, like a
character out of classical tragedy.

In a statement Toback says, “The effort to portray a complex,
internationally iconographic figure in a stylistically originally way has
proved a far more ambitious, but far more satisfying task than I had
envisioned when I started shooting over two years ago. I trust Michael and
Tom, whom I have known for twenty years, to send out and guide the film with
passion, intelligence and twists of invention.”

‘Melo will serve as the movie’s executive producer. “TYSON” will make its debut later this month at the Sundance Film Festival.

