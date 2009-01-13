Carmelo Anthony Making Movies With Mike Tyson

A little while back, Carmelo Anthony founded his own movie production house, Krossover Productions. The first film that Krossover will be involved with will be “TYSON.” We received this a little while ago about the movie:
TYSON is acclaimed indie director James Toback’s intimate and moving
no-holds-barred portrait of a humbled Mike Tyson told in the words of the
former heavyweight champion. In TYSON, Mike Tyson examines his own life in
and out of the ring with a candor, eloquence and vulnerability that is by
turns poignant, funny and never less than brutally honest. Through a deft
mixture of original interviews and archival footage and photographs, a
surprisingly complex, fully-rounded human being emerges. The film ranges
from Mike’s earliest memories of growing up on the mean streets of Brooklyn
through his entry into the world of boxing, including his rollercoaster ride
through the funhouse of worldwide fame and his fortunes won and lost.
TYSON offers much more than a documentary about a former heavyweight champ
— it is the story of a legendary and uniquely controversial international
athletic icon, a figure conjuring radical questions of race and class, and a
man who arose from the most debased circumstances and soared to seemingly
unlimited heights, followed by destruction generated by hubris, like a
character out of classical tragedy.
In a statement Toback says, “The effort to portray a complex,
internationally iconographic figure in a stylistically originally way has
proved a far more ambitious, but far more satisfying task than I had
envisioned when I started shooting over two years ago. I trust Michael and
Tom, whom I have known for twenty years, to send out and guide the film with
passion, intelligence and twists of invention.”
‘Melo will serve as the movie’s executive producer. “TYSON” will make its debut later this month at the Sundance Film Festival.
Love iron mike…think that having so many people in your life use and abuse you would turn anyone a little crazy.
He should make moies with Kobe !!!
[www.youtube.com]
Gotta luv Iron Mike, one of the most well known athletes in the world.
His story serves as a lesson to all
Anybody familiar with his beginings knows he had a hard knock life
You love Mike? You two, and Anthony are scum by association. Mike Tyson is a rapist and should be dead. Here’s hoping.
i love the idea…i cant wait until it comes out!!
Coop, by association of poor judgement based on internet blog comments…YOU FAIL! You are awarded no points, you do not pass Go, and are encouraged to never speak again.
Good idea..
Too bad its going straight to DVD..
Watch out Coop..
A wiseman once said people you hate will end up in your family.. Sorry but your kid come out and be a rapist.. you never know..
But then again it would be hard for a women to reproduce with a ignorant, “you like him so i hate you” goober like yourself.. But there are plenty of Robin Givens in the world for foos like you..
Thank Mike for that..
if i remember well… didn’t miss lil lady go to Iron Mikes room to watch “TV…” riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight
This actually sounds pretty interesting
mike tyson got “kobe’d” before it was fashionable
DIME
EDDY CURRY WAS HIT WITH A GAY SEXUAL HARRASSMENT LAWSUIT! THIS IS NO JOKE
[msn.foxsports.com]
gotta love Mike. between the voice and the amazing quotes, I’ll miss him when he inevitably dies an early death. screaming “I’ll f*ck you til you love me f@ggot” at a reporter after a near riot will ensure he never fades “into Bolivian” to me. this guy makes Ron Artest look like Shane Battier.
Mike is an original.
I don’t think I will ever forget him wishing a female reporter had balls so he could kick them so she could understand his pain lol.
Shocking move from Melo. Didn’t DVD’s almost get him into trouble before?
any one else hear about eddy curry being sued for being gay
[www.realgm.com]
sorry not being gay, but tryin to do gay shit with his chauffer
**** BREAKING NEWS ****
EDDY CURRY IN A SEX LAWSUIT…..and there is a crazy ass catch. read link:
[www.nypost.com]
In the ring, Mike was B-A-D. Pure talent and power.
But he did some bad things too, admitted. And that’s precisely why they’re making a movie about him. If he was just a former boxing champ with the personality of Grant Hill, then that’s not compelling. What’s to learn?
In Mike Tyson, you will see and athlete thoroughly dominate his sport, and then proceed on a harsh free-fall from grace. Where he was once on top has ended in rock bottom.
If for nothing else, this is the most brutal of cautionary tales, featuring an iconic, love-him-hate-him original in Iron Mike. That alone justifies making this movie.
how did Eddy Curry get brought up in the same post as Mike Tyson. I cant wait to see this though, could be interesting, but it will be a straight to Walmart DVD special.
Wow that is a good look for Melo…This may not make a bang, but it will be a long slow burn of continuous income for Melo…People love watching Tyson good or bad for their own reasons, They may not go to the Theater, but they’ll by a DVD or rights to use certain footage…Melo is gettin that long paper…Very good look…
So Tyson is who supplied ‘Melo with roids. After one summer all of a sudden ‘Melo comes back like he’s been lifting weights his whole life.
Actually, this should be good. Tyson was a freak in the ring and the baddest mofo around. He brought boxing back into mainstream. Now I bet no one can tell me who the heavy weight champ is without looking it up online.
My brother works at Sundance, I’ll see if he can get me tickets to the Saturday show and then I’ll give a review.