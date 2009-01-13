Carmelo Anthony Making Movies With Mike Tyson

A little while back, Carmelo Anthony founded his own movie production house, Krossover Productions. The first film that Krossover will be involved with will be “TYSON.” We received this a little while ago about the movie:

TYSON is acclaimed indie director James Toback’s intimate and moving

no-holds-barred portrait of a humbled Mike Tyson told in the words of the

former heavyweight champion. In TYSON, Mike Tyson examines his own life in

and out of the ring with a candor, eloquence and vulnerability that is by

turns poignant, funny and never less than brutally honest. Through a deft

mixture of original interviews and archival footage and photographs, a

surprisingly complex, fully-rounded human being emerges. The film ranges

from Mike’s earliest memories of growing up on the mean streets of Brooklyn

through his entry into the world of boxing, including his rollercoaster ride

through the funhouse of worldwide fame and his fortunes won and lost.

TYSON offers much more than a documentary about a former heavyweight champ

— it is the story of a legendary and uniquely controversial international

athletic icon, a figure conjuring radical questions of race and class, and a

man who arose from the most debased circumstances and soared to seemingly

unlimited heights, followed by destruction generated by hubris, like a

character out of classical tragedy.

In a statement Toback says, “The effort to portray a complex,

internationally iconographic figure in a stylistically originally way has

proved a far more ambitious, but far more satisfying task than I had

envisioned when I started shooting over two years ago. I trust Michael and

Tom, whom I have known for twenty years, to send out and guide the film with

passion, intelligence and twists of invention.”