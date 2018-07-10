Getty Image

It didn’t take long for the Thunder to come to terms with the fact that Carmelo Anthony‘s time in OKC this season was a failed experiment. Despite the fact that the team as a whole didn’t live up to the enormous expectations, Paul George clicked with Russell Westbrook and with the city and organization as a whole, eventually deciding to sign a long-term deal.

That was in no small part because George still has tremendous value as a two-way player. Melo, on the other hand, had arguably the worst season of his career, yet has on more than one occasion shot down any talk of accepting a lesser role.

It certainly made the organization’s decision easier, and now that they’re working together to part ways amicably, the front office has given him permission to meet with other teams, which he did this week in Las Vegas, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.