Carmelo Anthony Needs To Be Aggressive

As the mid-season break is upon us, and Carmelo Anthony is sadly left off the West’s All-Star roster, ‘Melo should take this time to look at the facts and act accordingly. What am I talking about? When ‘Melo gets to the free-throw line 10 times or more in a game, the Nuggets are 12-0.

While you can’t control the refs, as the best small forward in the West, you can control your demeanor on the court and how you play the game. Currently Denver is third in the Western Conference, and with 29 games left (14 against teams with winning records and 15 at home), if they would like to keep homecourt advantage, the writing is on the wall.

On the season, while Anthony’s scoring average is down to only 21.8 points per game, his teammates Nene (14.7) and J.R. Smith (13.7) are having career years. But at the end of the day, just like the Lakers with Kobe and the Cavs with LeBron, how far the Nuggets go will depend on ‘Melo.

How far do you think ‘Melo can take the Nuggets this season?

Source: The Denver Post