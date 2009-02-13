Carmelo Anthony Needs To Be Aggressive

As the mid-season break is upon us, and Carmelo Anthony is sadly left off the West’s All-Star roster, ‘Melo should take this time to look at the facts and act accordingly. What am I talking about? When ‘Melo gets to the free-throw line 10 times or more in a game, the Nuggets are 12-0.
While you can’t control the refs, as the best small forward in the West, you can control your demeanor on the court and how you play the game. Currently Denver is third in the Western Conference, and with 29 games left (14 against teams with winning records and 15 at home), if they would like to keep homecourt advantage, the writing is on the wall.
On the season, while Anthony’s scoring average is down to only 21.8 points per game, his teammates Nene (14.7) and J.R. Smith (13.7) are having career years. But at the end of the day, just like the Lakers with Kobe and the Cavs with LeBron, how far the Nuggets go will depend on ‘Melo.
How far do you think ‘Melo can take the Nuggets this season?
Melo should be on the allstar team…only reason he isn’t cause he isn’t a media darling like lebron, cp3, dwade, etc…
How in the world is david west on the team and melo isn’t…
a bunch of bs…the west coaches suck!
It is a sham not to have Melo on the team. When Melo has his head in the right place and is motivated, he is a top 5 player in this league. How far Melo can lead the Nuggets depends entirely on him. If he is fired up and has his mind made up they can finish in the #2 spot and play LA for the right to go to the Finals. I’m hoping it happens because I cant stand San Antonio. With Melo it has never been a question of his talent, but his motivation. Its like a broken record with this cat, I just dont want to see him piss away so much potential.
They might make it out of the first round, but I don’t think they’ll take the Lakers, Spurs, or even a healthy Houston squad in seven games. They’re good, just not great.
i dont know that ive seen melo dominate games/as many games as ive seen dwade/mamba/bron do….that being said, i cant see the nuggets beating a team like the spurs. lakers arent being beat this year out of the west
He needs to watch LeBron. Especially when LeBron goes beast mode on teams, just overpowering them. Melo isn’t as big, but he is pretty close strength/power wise.
He would also be well advised to check out some of those 90’s series between the knicks/bulls.
He seems to get shutdown in the playoffs when the intensity rises, and the physicality of the game follows suit.
If dude stayed inside the 3pt line, drove or posted up 90% of the time, and just had the goal of gettin an and1 everytime (instead of just getting fouled like 90% of the stars do these days), he’d be in a much better situation, and would be a lot more effective in the playoffs.
The reality is Melo AND Billups should have made the squad, West is looking more and more like an unwanted child.
Denver will make it out of the 1st round this year tho, regardless of if Melo takes it to another level or not, Billups is clearly feeling at home with the Nuggets and that only means good things from him come playoff time. If they want to advance past the 2nd round, Melo will have to raise his playoff game to match his draft peers in LBJ and D-Wade.
I think that melo has done a good job sacrificing his numbers for the good of the to get others involved. Now I don’t think melo is the type of guy that will dominate every aspect of the game like lebron, dwade, and Kobe have yet but he will prove his dominence more by doing what he’s doing this season pass rebound and become more of an overall team player but once he figures out how to get 25 27 or 28 points per game and still include his teamates by sharing the and rebounding then he will definitely be a true dominant force but right now I think chauncey is helping more of his overall game and helping his leadership and team skills which will help him in the future.
I think they can’t take the lakers but the beating the spurs is a realistic goal. In my mind I think they can make the wcf
I love the nuggs but media is puttin it all the success on billups,sure he is good but i think they’d be as good with someone like andre miller or any decent pass first guy
melo doesnt have madhandles like bron, dwade and mamba.. He’s not good on avoiding the help D…He attacks a lot, but he needs to finsh strong… I’ll take his J over bron and dwade..
@ AZIN: wow, u obviously dont watch Basketball. Wade and Kobe, ill give u that, but LEBRON?!?! inventor of the crab dribble!?!? lets get serious lebron just runs to the basket because of his strength and speed. Melo crosses dudes up. u need to rent Ankle breakers volume 2 or somethin
Melo2Tdot……C’mon!!!! I’m a nugget fan from LA LA land,.. i’ve seen almost all nugget game..(league pass) MAYBE you Dont Ball to understand… just to many offensive foul (TO) attacking the lane because he does not have good handle or control of the rock,.. but your right with his crossover, he got Vinsanity the other night..peace!!!!