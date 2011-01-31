Carmelo Anthony needs to watch “Brick City”

01.31.11 8 years ago 3 Comments

As Carmelo Anthony and the Nuggets go into Newark, N.J., tonight to take on the Nets in the Prudential Center, this will be the Nuggets first visit to New Jersey since Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov put the kibosh on that potential ‘Melo blockbuster trade.

With the Nets still in need of an All-Star caliber player and the timetable for the Nets relocation to Brooklyn in constant limbo, the documentary series “Brick City” may be just what the Nets need to attract somebody to their temporary home.

With a title that unintentionally brings attention to the team’s shooting tendencies, “Brick City” sheds some light on the city of Newark and Mayor Cory Booker‘s struggle to pull his city out of economic and social crisis. In essentially a non-fiction version of HBO’s “The Wire,” episode four (airing Feb. 20 on the Sundance Channel) of the second season highlight the Nets move to Newark and the hope basketball will bring to the city and it’s citizens.

(Props to Mayor Booker for blowing past Chocolate Thunder for the awkward lay-in.)

