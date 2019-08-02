Getty Image

It’s been a long, tough road for Carmelo Anthony this past year. After just 10 games as a Houston Rocket, the organization that had pined after him for years unceremoniously dismissed him, in the process making him out to be something of a scapegoat for everything that was plaguing the team during their sluggish start to the season.

Since then, there have been all sorts of rumors about where he might end up. Naturally, a long-awaited union with old pal LeBron James was thought to be in the works at various points, though that obviously never materialized. Once the trade deadline passed, and the start of the postseason, his prospects looked bleaker and bleaker.

There was some hope that a team might take a flier on him in free agency this summer, but with the moratorium long over and training camp approaching next month, Melo still finds himself without an NBA home. On Friday, the former All-Star made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, where he sounded off on his situation and the emotional pain it’s caused.