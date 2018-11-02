Carmelo Anthony Believes The Perception Of The Knicks ‘Scared A Lot Of People Away’

11.01.18 33 mins ago

Getty Image

The Carmelo Anthony era with the New York Knicks had some positive moments but, for the most part, it was a roller coaster ride. Part of that potentially stemmed from the lack of a legitimate “second banana” during Anthony’s run in New York and, on Thursday, the now-Houston Rockets forward shed some light on what he believes may have factored in to the team’s inability to lure high-quality free agents.

Anthony, in speaking to Ian Begley of ESPN, indicated a belief that the “perception” of the organization at-large contributed to New York’s strikeouts in free agency.

“I think just the business,” Anthony said. “Everything that was going on. The perception of New York Knicks … not basketball but the organization.

