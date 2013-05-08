Carmelo Anthony Puts Jeff Pendergraph On His Butt With A Sick Dunk

#Video #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
05.07.13 5 years ago

After another subpar shooting start in tonight’s Game 2, Carmelo Anthony exploded in the second half, finishing with 32 points on 50 percent shooting. He also delivered perhaps his best dunk of the playoffs: a mean, two-handed facial in Jeff Pendergraph‘s mug. The backup Indiana big took the hit, fouled ‘Melo and still ended up on his ass. Check out the lady in the stands beside Patrick Ewing handing out a serious dunk face.

What do you think?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYDimeMagINDIANA PACERSJEFF PENDERGRAPHNEW YORK KNICKSvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP