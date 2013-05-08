Carmelo Anthony Puts Jeff Pendergraph On His Butt With A Sick Dunk

After another subpar shooting start in tonight’s Game 2, Carmelo Anthony exploded in the second half, finishing with 32 points on 50 percent shooting. He also delivered perhaps his best dunk of the playoffs: a mean, two-handed facial in Jeff Pendergraph‘s mug. The backup Indiana big took the hit, fouled ‘Melo and still ended up on his ass. Check out the lady in the stands beside Patrick Ewing handing out a serious dunk face.

