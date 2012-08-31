Carmelo Anthony Reveals Another New Jordan Melo M8 Advance Colorway

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Carmelo Anthony
08.31.12 6 years ago

Carmelo Anthony recently unveiled three new colorways for his upcoming Jordan Melo M8 Advance, and now he’s done it again. This time, he used his Instagram feed to reveal these joints, which he nicknamed “Italian Icy.” Of the editions we’ve seen so far, these are EASILY my favorites.

Expected to drop in October, the sneaker will feature Hyperfuse construction, a Zoom cushioning system and a TPU cage, and will transition the line towards the M9.

Between these photos and ‘Melo recently showing off a couple of never-before-seen Player Exclusive Jordan IVs, his Instagram feed is quickly becoming one of our favorites.

What do you think?

