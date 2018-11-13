Carmelo Anthony’s Camp Is Reportedly Looking For His Next Team Already

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony’s time with the Houston Rockets has all but come to a close. It has been fairly stunning how quickly things have soured in Houston given how aggressively they pursued the former scoring champ over the summer.

Still, when it’s not working, it’s not working, and you’d be hard pressed to find anyone that would tell you Anthony has appeared to be a good fit with the Rockets, even if he’s not actively disrupting anything beyond his struggles on the court. For a team with championship aspirations, Houston doesn’t seem too keen on trying to make things work and would rather move on and open up that roster spot to find an upgrade elsewhere.

General manager Daryl Morey addressed rumors of Anthony’s impending departure and said he really is sick and expected him to play when healthy, but there’s so much smoke, from so many different reporters, that it seems all but inevitable — ESPN’s Tim McMahon reported on Sunday night that players in Houston felt that Anthony had played his final game with the Rockets.