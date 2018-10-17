Getty Image

When the Houston Rockets signed Carmelo Anthony this summer after his brief but memorable tenure as a member of the Atlanta Hawks, the biggest question was what role he would fill for a team that got the closest to taking out the Warriors of anyone last year.

The Rockets made plenty of changes, including losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute in free agency, so there was a need on the wing, but Anthony’s year in Oklahoma City indicated that a starting role might not be the best for him at this stage of his career. He was unwilling to yield his starting job with the Thunder, but he’s cooled his stance on that since joining his buddy Chris Paul and the Rockets.

On Wednesday afternoon, just ahead of the opener in Houston against the New Orleans Pelicans, Mike D’Antoni announced the starters, confirming Anthony’s new role as sixth man.